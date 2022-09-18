Country musician Suzy Bogguss to perform in Brenham on Saturday

BRENHAM — Suzy Bogguss, a singer-songwriter who has had six Top 10 hits on the country music charts, will perform at The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre in downtown Brenham on Saturday night.

The performance will be at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $45 to $65 and are available on line at thebarnhillcenter.com/events/ or at the box office at 111 W. Main Street in Brenham. They also are available by phone at 979-337-7240.

In 1992, Bogguss was named Top New Female Vocalist by the Academy of Country Music. She also received the Horizon Award from the Country Music Association.

For two years in a row, Rolling Stone magazine included Bogguss in "The Top 48 Things we saw at SXSW" in Austin.

Since then, Bogguss has become known for her performances of country, swing, jazz, folk and Americana music.

“This show has been lauded by fans and critics alike,” said Sharon Brass, Barnhill Center producer. “Suzy’s vocal style is fresh, clear and vibrant. Each song is driven by the perfect marriage of her remarkable voice and her band’s tasteful accompaniment.”

In 2015, Bogguss released "Lucky," an album that paid homage to Merle Haggard, her friend and mentor. Saturday's show will contain several selections from the album.

Brass said, “She has made Merle Haggard’s songs her own, reinterpreting the classics from a female point of view.”