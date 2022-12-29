 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Countdown to the New Year is on in B-CS

Looking for fun ways to celebrate the New Year? The Bryan-College Station area has several options for New Year’s Eve on Saturday and New Year’s Day the following day. Here’s a rundown of a few events:

The Children’s Museum of The Brazos Valley is hosting a Rockin’ Noon Year’s Eve Party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 4114 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. With a special countdown and celebration inside the museum and food trucks, music and a noontime giant confetti ball toss at the Lake Walk Pavilion, this free, kid-friendly event is just what the family needs to ring in the New Year.

For the gamers, BigShots Golf Aggieland is throwing a New Year’s Eve party. If you want to play golf, BigShots is offering a Tee Box package. For $450, plus tax and 20% gratuity, up to six people will have unlimited play from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with access to a taco bar buffet, party favors, one bottle of champagne and unlimited soda, tea and coffee.

For those that want to celebrate without swinging a golf club, BigShots is offering a Non-Tee Box package for $50 per person. Guests can eat at the taco bar buffet, witness a midnight balloon drop, listen to live music, have a chance to win door prizes and ring in the New Year with a midnight champagne toast. This event will run from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at 400 West Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

Celebrate the New Year with The Village Cafe’s New Year’s Day Brunch Buffet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 210 W 26th Street in Bryan. For $25, you can enjoy a buffet of pork, cabbage, black-eyed peas, cornbread, farm fresh eggs, bacon, pastries, fruit and more. For an additional $10, guests will have access to a mimosa bar.

Century Square is hosting a free Noon Year’s Eve for the whole family to enjoy from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on The Green at 175 Century Square in College Station. A live disc jockey, lawn games, face painting and a balloon artist will be there to make it a holiday to remember, and there will be a countdown to noon with bubbles available for everyone in attendance.

Dinner, Drinks and DIY await at The Yard at Caprock Crossing from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. This event is presented by Pinspiration College Station, Downtown Uncorked and Marfa Texas Kitchen. For $45, parents can drop off their children for a Parent’s Night Out, and they can enjoy crafting, games, snacks and an hourly New Year’s Eve countdown. Visit collegestation.pinspiration.com/calendar/ to book your experience.

Grand Station Entertainment is throwing a New Year’s Eve bash with unlimited bowling, mini golf, a $5 game card and laser tag for $24.95 per person. This also includes champagne for adults 21 and older and sparkling cider for children to participate in a midnight toast.

