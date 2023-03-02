The question of whether every Texas school in this post-Uvalde world should have an armed person on campus arose Tuesday during a Texas House of Representatives Public Education Committee meeting.

Following a briefing from John Scott, chief of school safety for the Texas Education Agency, and Kathy Martinez-Prather, director of the Texas School Safety Center, Representative Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, asked, “Do you believe that every campus that has students in a classroom should have at least one armed person on campus as a security person?” Scott responded, “I do.”

However, Scott said the answer can be complex when considering the level of training armed personnel would be required to have. Texas currently has four options for employing armed guards on campuses: security resource officers; sworn police officers who are members of the district; the School Marshal Program; and the School Guardian Program.

The concern is with more than 9,000 public school campuses in Texas, staffing every campus with an armed guard would be next to impossible, Scott said.

“It’s not even close, so if we were to mandate today that every campus in the state had a licensed peace officer on campus, it’s just not possible,” Schaefer said. “But are we not at the point where the Legislature is going to have to mandate to all school districts: pick one (of the four aforementioned) options.”

Should security barriers not work — as was the case with a faulty lock on a door at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers last May — and there is an active threat in the hallways of a school, Schaefer said an armed, trained and authorized individual is needed to address the situation.

“I think it’s my position that the Legislature needs to consider that as a minimum requirement,” he said. “Don’t tell them how to do it, but tell them what needs to be done in that respect, that at least one authorized, trained, armed person should be on every campus in the state of Texas.”

On the opposite side of the dais, Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin, raised concern.

“As someone who grew up in Texas public schools, someone who taught in Texas public schools, this conversation is heartbreaking, depressing, soul-annihilating that we have to be talking about turning our schools into fortresses,” he said.

Recognizing that this is the world we live in, Talarico asked Scott and Martinez-Prather, “Why are we seeing a rising number of school shootings in this state and this country?”

Martinez-Prather spoke about the complexity of it all, stating that there is not one solution to addressing this issue. From the physical security aspect and prevention to the mental health side, she said the key to threat assessment is identifying individuals before they become violent.

“We know from case studies … that most of these active shooters/aggressors have had a lot of adverse experiences in their life; they had grievances, felt wronged for many reasons,” she said. “That’s why when we talk about threat assessment there’s no profile for any individual; that’s why we focus specifically on behaviors.”

Schaefer disagreed, stating that school shooters are predominantly male.

“We do have a profile of school shooters: they’re all men,” Schaefer said. “I think we’re missing that in the conversations here.”

While young women have problems that manifest themselves in other ways, Schaefer said young men must be at the forefront of the school shooting conversation.

“If we’re going to be talking about school shootings, you have to talk about young men who are living without purpose, who are isolated, who just seem to be drifting,” he said.

The solution? Put these young men in courses that get them involved and motivate them to create a future for themselves.

The increase in mental health needs is one aspect, but the lack of mental health services to address these needs is a whole other issue in itself, Martinez-Prather said.

“It’s not just something that a school can fix: it’s larger than that,” she said. “When we talk about safety of schools, it’s a shared responsibility that involves multiple stakeholders: agencies, policymakers, parents, local community leaders, everybody coming together to really try and address this issue.”

While preparation is part of prevention, Talarico inquired about the negative repercussions of drills and exercises and how hardening school security could impact students. Scott responded that nobody wants a school to look like a prison, but the culture of Texas public schools must change to make school security top of mind.

“The hardening of the schools is necessary; we don’t want a school to be seen as a soft target, and that comes with the changing of the culture,” Scott said. “I know and respect that school districts exist to educate children; we just have to say they exist to educate children and keep them safe.”

The essence of school security is inconvenient, Scott added. Therefore, finding the balance between inconvenience and implementation is the key.

To follow along with the 88th Texas legislative session, visit house.texas.gov/.