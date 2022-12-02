Continuing the Radio MASH Legacy

After 39 years of toy donations, deliveries and gifting, the Radio MASH (“Make A Smile Happen”) Toy Drive continues to bring the community closer to their neighbors in need.

For Denise Thomas, this year was about commemorating her father, Bill Sloan, who donated to the toy drive every year.

Sloan passed away in July 2022, and Thomas said she and her daughter, Savannah, went shopping together to help ensure that every child receives a toy this holiday season — just as her father did every year.

“We’re donating in his name, Bill Sloan, to keep it going,” Thomas said as she and Savannah unpacked a trunk load of brand new toys. “Just to help the children that are less fortunate.”

In partnership with the Texas Army National Guard and U.S.S. Intangibles, a local science fiction fan club, Radio MASH is hosted by Brazos Valley Communications — 101.9 The Beat, 98.3 KORA-FM, Radio Alegria and 107.3 Classic Hits — and is located at the corner parking lot of Post Oak Mall next to Chuy’s. The event began on Thursday, and the tents will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Sunday. The final cutoff for donations will be 10 a.m. Monday.

With over 5,000 children (infants to 17-year-olds) from across the Brazos Valley signed up to receive toys, this year is proving to be another busy yet joyful year. Even on a gloomy Friday morning, members of the community came by the Radio MASH campground to deliver toys or cash donations. This generosity is what makes the event possible, Radio MASH site manager Ron Quiram said.

After someone delivers a toy, Quiram said the Radio MASH team takes it to a tent to make sure everything works or has the batteries to make it work. The toy is then taken to another tent where it is categorized by age and gender.

Once it is categorized, volunteers fill the orders from participating schools, churches and organizations and load them into a truck.

When the order is ready, the team calls whoever placed the order to inform them it is ready for pickup. This is Quiram’s favorite part of the process, which came as a surprise to him when he became site manager three years ago.

“When I first started this job, I didn’t know this was a part of it, but the best part of the job is when you call the (organization or school) and tell them that their order is ready because you can tell in their voice they get super excited,” Quiram said. “You can tell they’re happy, and then you start to smile through the phone.”

As someone who grew up not knowing if she would receive presents every year, Radio MASH coordinator Ana Fraga said this event brings smiles to everyone involved.

“I grew up kind of poor and so growing up knowing that you may not get anything for Christmas and then out of nowhere, you know, you go to school one day, and your teacher gives you a toy, it’s such a joy,” Fraga said. “It’s just beautiful; it’s something you don’t forget.”

Fraga said Radio MASH will accept toys of any size with the exception of used toys and stuffed animals.

“Anything as small as a little toy makes such a difference, and it gives you that hope even as a child,” Fraga said. “I think having that perspective and doing things with our hearts makes a big difference.”

While baby dolls and toy cars are great, Fraga said they are in need of gifts for older girls and boys. Whether it is basketballs, soccer balls, toy tea sets or even body soap, Fraga said practical gifts are always encouraged.

Monetary donations in the form of cash or via PayPal are also accepted, Fraga said, as the Radio MASH team will use the money to purchase toys from local businesses. To donate to the Radio MASH PayPal, visit their Facebook page: Radio MASH Toy Drive.

Walter Causey has been a full-time volunteer for Radio MASH for 30 years and said he keeps coming back to ensure it is a success. Fraga said Causey and his wife, Linda, are a huge source of support.

“Walter is our toy doctor,” Fraga said. “They’re a core part of Radio MASH.”

Causey said he joined a community service club 31 years ago, and Radio MASH was one of the events it participated in.

“I refer to the old joke about ‘What do you do to justify yourself or justify your existence?’ and this is one of them,” Causey said.

Radio MASH is still accepting volunteers to help sort toys. If interested in volunteering, call (979) 776-1240 to sign up for a time slot. Volunteers must be at least 12 years old.