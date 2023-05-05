The College Station school district board of trustees approved the guaranteed maximum price and total project budget for Phase 1 of the Career and Technical Education Center construction at its April board meeting. Construction is set to begin this May with 13 months of expected construction time.

“I would like to start off by saying ‘thank you’ to the College Station ISD voters for approving the ’21 bond issue for $78.125 million,” Jon Hall, executive director of facilities said. “I would like to say that we really stretched those dollars a long ways for the good of CSISD.”

Hall said one of the major projects identified in the 2021 bond package was the CTE Phase 1 Project, which is often referred to as the “Ag Barn.”

“The scope of the work includes construction of a new agricultural barn facility for animal holding, a covered practice arena and an office space, restrooms and a concession room,” Hall said.

The project will be located on the 90-acre fry tract off South Dowling Road in College Station. The guaranteed maximum price for the project was based on the request for competitive sealed proposal process, which Hall said was advertised to the public as required by statute, and the district’s construction manager at risk, SpawGlass Construction Corp., coordinated this effort for them.

“In consultation with CSISD and VLK Architects, SpawGlass Construction has reviewed the final scope of work, reputation of subcontractors, quality of materials specified and other relevant factors in arriving at the GMP for this project,” Hall said before announcing the price of the project as $6,561,279.

Hall also listed additional soft costs above and beyond the GMP, including furniture, fixtures and equipment, technology, architect and engineering fees, construction materials testing and project contingency in the corresponding amounts listed for a grand total of $7,552,775.

Board member Darin Paine said this project has been a long time coming.

“I’m really excited because … there’s a lot of kids who want to get involved in agriculture and maybe can’t because of where they live, this will give them the opportunity, so I’m really excited about this,” Paine said.

Paine then recommended the board's approval, which board secretary Geralyn Nolan seconded.

“I’m also super excited for the opportunity that this is going to give kids in our district,” Nolan said.

Board member Kimberly McAdams echoed these sentiments.

“Glad we have this property and glad we’re going to be using it for this purpose,” McAdams said.

The board then unanimously voted to approve the GMP, total project budget and authorized the superintendent to execute all related documents using 2021 bond funds.