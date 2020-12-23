Congress OKs ship for A&M-Galveston

Congress approved a $390 million fund on Monday to build a National Security Multi-Mission Vessel for Texas A&M University at Galveston’s Maritime Academy.

This ship will serve as a training platform for future merchant mariners and provide a disaster resource in the Gulf Coast. This NSMV is the fourth of a series of five ships and is expected to be delivered to A&M-Galveston in 2025.

“Investment in the Gulf Coast’s only state maritime academy is essential to strengthening Texas’ maritime industry, which provides billions in economic support to the state and ensures rapid response capabilities in the most hurricane-prone region of the United States,” said John Sharp, Texas A&M University System chancellor, in a release. “We are grateful to the Texas congressional delegation, state elected officials, former students and industry leaders for their support in securing this resource.”

The NSMV is a 525-foot ship with eight classrooms, a full training bridge, lab spaces, an auditorium, space available for hospital facilities, roll-on/roll-off ramps, a cargo crane and berths for 600 cadets and up to 1,000 humanitarian workers. The NSMV series are being made to replace an outdated fleet of training vessels used by state maritime academies for at-sea training and as disaster response and relief vessels.