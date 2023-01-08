 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Community to hold MLK celebrations

The Brazos Valley community is preparing for numerous events to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. this month. Monday, Jan. 16, is the MLK Day holiday.

College Station

The City of College Station is hosting a month-long celebration at the Lincoln Recreation Center to encourage the act of community service.

“Through these programs and community service, we seek to motivate our community to keep moving forward until we achieve the solidarity and common peace MLK spoke about almost 60 years ago,” Parks and Recreation Marketing Coordinator Kelli Nesbitt said on the city’s website.

There will be a community cleanup in the neighborhood surrounding the LRC from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Jan. 14 for those who are 14 years and older.

Two events will follow on Jan. 18, including a LRC Open House for all ages from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a free “Strength to Love” book discussion for those 16 years and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. “Strength to Love” was written by Martin Luther King Jr. and published in 1963. This discussion will be led by Reverend Dan DeLeon, senior pastor of Friends Congregational Church, United Church of Christ in College Station.

A job fair will be held for those 16 years and older from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 25. This free event is presented in partnership with Workforce Solution Brazos Valley and will allow people to connect with local employers and distribute resumes.

Previously scheduled for Jan. 6, the Show ‘Em Off for MLK Car Show was rescheduled for May 6 due to inclement weather.

The King Center in Atlanta is marking their 55th annual observance of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday. The upcoming holiday marks what would have been the 94th birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., who was just 39 when he was assassinated. The center will host events throughout Atlanta leading up to the holiday. The events include community projects and commemorative services. The King Center will also be partnering with various organizations, such as the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, and the Carter Center, to hold forums throughout the week. The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a nonprofit organization established in 1968 by Coretta Scott King.

BVAA

On Jan. 16, the Brazos Valley Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will host its 27th annual MLK Freedom March and Program. The march is free and open to the public, will begin at 10 a.m. at Sadie Thomas Park and conclude at Rudder High School.

According to the BVAA’s Facebook page, Reverend Donnie Nelson, Jr., local minister, musician and youth advocate will be the program speaker, and the MLK Essay and Art Contest winners will be announced during the program. This contest was co-sponsored by the Brazos Valley African American Museum.

Texas A&M

Texas A&M will host its 16th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 26. The breakfast, which is presented by MSC Carter G. Woodson Black Awareness Committee, will be held in the MSC Bethancourt Ballroom.

Bernice A. King will serve as this year’s keynote speaker.

“Dr. Bernice A. King is a global thought leader, orator, peace advocate, and Chief Executive Officer of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center), which was founded by her mother, Coretta Scott King, in 1968,” her website said.

Tickets are $25 for faculty, staff and Bryan-College Station community members and $15 for Texas A&M students. Visit the MSC Box Office in Rudder Tower or purchase tickets online.

