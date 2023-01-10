Community still pushing for veterans court workshop

Veteran Patrick Baca needed several moments to compose himself as he stepped to the podium Tuesday during citizens input time at the Brazos County Commissioners Court meeting.

“We’re not going away,” a tearful Baca said at the Brazos County Administration Building in Bryan. “This is something we need.”

Baca was one of three passionate speakers who expressed their desire to the Court why a Brazos County Veterans Court is a huge need for the community.

Baca questioned why a workshop has not been scheduled on the matter and looks forward to meeting with the commissioners about getting a Brazos County Veterans Court in motion.

“What no one chooses to understand is it’s not just a veterans court; it’s a veterans treatment court,” Baca said. “It’s treating that veteran’s specific needs so he can go live a healthy life.”

Baca explained that he still has hope — both for the veterans seeking help and those in the community supporting them.

“I don’t understand, but I do know that I’m not going to stop because I believe in everybody that serves our country," he said, "and even if you didn’t, I believe in you, and that’s why I did what I did.”

In Texas Statute Section 124, regarding Veterans Treatment Court programs, the state outlines the parameters of establishing a veterans court as well as who can be considered as a program participant.

“The commissioners court of a county may establish a veterans treatment court program for persons arrested for, charged with, convicted of, or placed on deferred adjudication community supervision for any misdemeanor or felony offense,” Texas Statute Section 124.002 says.

In a recent 3-2 vote, Brazos County commissioners voted against creating a veterans court advisory committee to evaluate, seek funding for and establish a Brazos County Veterans Court. The commissioners did decide to proceed with a future workshop discussion meeting where a veterans court would be considered for the county; however, a date for the workshop has not been set.

“I think you’ve heard as much detail as you need to make a decision on doing this, so I’m not going to go back over the details of what the benefits are, how wonderful it is for the veterans,” Bryan resident Mike Southerland told the commissioners. “I thought I understood last year that three of you were advocating for a workshop in January, and I haven’t seen it on the agenda yet, and I just hope that that’s not forgotten.”

Precinct 1 Commissioner Steve Aldrich has spoken in favor of a veterans court on numerous occasions. Following the meeting, he said he is looking forward to meeting with fellow veterans court advocates.

“I asked about when we were going to have the workshop session and was told in that meeting [on Dec. 28] that we couldn’t talk about that under the agenda item as far as future agenda items,” Aldrich said. “I look forward to hearing from them, and I’m glad that they asked for it, too, because we need to have this and move on down the road with it so we can make a decision.”

Veteran Lonny Masterson charged the court to keep its promise of hosting a workshop and asked that they keep this separate from a mental health court workshop.

“Just please keep y’all’s word that was given to us on the workshop, and we will be there; we will get all the information, whatever you need,” Masterson said.

Masterson also said the local Veterans Affairs office is on board with implementing this program and that it could be funded through grants.

Following the meeting, Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said a veterans court will impact everyone from prosecutors and judges to adult probation officers; therefore, he said they need to be involved in the conversation. He added that he does not foresee a workshop happening in January as it would be difficult to schedule a meeting with all people involved, but that it will be held in the future.

“A workshop won’t do us any good unless we’ve got the right people there to discuss it,” Peters said. “I think everybody on the court may be supportive of certainly doing what we can for veterans, and certainly I think everybody’s willing to listen to the pros and cons of a veterans court, but really it’s going to take more than just the commissioners because it impacts a lot of folks.”

Peters said that while he supports holding a workshop, he does not want to rush the process to ensure it is done in a way that benefits all parties.

“I’m willing to have a workshop, and we’ll do that, but I think it would be better if we could vet some of these things and find out what’s the best route to go and not just jump off and say, ‘We’re going to create one and try to accept some grant funds to do it,’ because there’s a bigger picture than that,” he said.

In December, Peters shared with The Eagle that he was not sure how a veterans court would be funded. He also noted that he was more in favor of establishing a mental health court for all people, rather than a court specific to veterans.

“If there is a veteran who suffered from PTSD and has committed crimes based on that, then really to me, a mental court would make more sense because then it would open it up to anybody out there,” Peters said.

He echoed this sentiment Tuesday.

“If we could get that done by the VA, maybe we could help a lot of veterans — even the ones who haven’t broken laws,” Peters said. “I’m certainly open to listening, but I don’t think we’re to a point yet of really having any productive conversation.”

Commissioners will meet again at 10 a.m. Jan. 17.