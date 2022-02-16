Community comes together in wake of Caldwell Motel fire

Shortly afterward, he learned the motel was on fire. Ramirez said when he stepped outside he saw the center of the motel burning, but within 15-20 minutes the entire building was an inferno.

“There were a lot of folks getting people out into the parking lot and across the field,” Ramirez said. “The fire department showed up very quickly, but it was out of control. The wind was really whipped up, so it stirred everything up.”

Ramirez said he was in shock because he had never seen a fire of that magnitude, and because the BHRC worked with many of those who resided at the motel.

"We just knew that there was going to be a lot of need and that we were going to be counted upon to deliver some help," Ramirez said.

Since 2004, the BHRC has linked residents of Burleson County to other agencies who can help them in their time of need. Ramirez said the motel was a low-cost place that many of those now displaced called home. They have not only lost a roof over their head, but all their belongings, Ramirez said.