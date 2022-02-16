Community comes together in wake of Caldwell Motel fire

All 37 people registered at the Caldwell Motel are confirmed to be safe and accounted for after the motel suddenly caught fire Tuesday afternoon.
Now work centers around giving them aid and comfort.
According to a press release from the City of Caldwell’s Police Department, a structure fire at 1819 State Highway 21 West was reported at approximately 2:27 p.m. Tuesday. By the time Caldwell and Deanville Fire Departments arrived at the scene, the structure was fully engulfed. The Caldwell Police Department, Burleson County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in the evacuation of people.
Fire crews remained on sight throughout the night to contain any hot spots that popped up. Law enforcement agencies used a search K-9 provided by Costal K-9 out of Bryan to verify that the scene was clear and that there were no unregistered occupants in the structure.
As of Wednesday, the fire had been extinguished. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.
Not far from the motel, employees at the Burleson Health Resource Center (BHRC), located at 1100 Woodson Dr., witnessed the fire.
“It happened quickly. I was sitting at my desk and I heard something, but I didn’t know what it was,” Albert Ramirez, executive director for the BHRC, said. “It wasn't long after that somebody said there was an explosion.”
Shortly afterward, he learned the motel was on fire. Ramirez said when he stepped outside he saw the center of the motel burning, but within 15-20 minutes the entire building was an inferno.
“There were a lot of folks getting people out into the parking lot and across the field,” Ramirez said. “The fire department showed up very quickly, but it was out of control. The wind was really whipped up, so it stirred everything up.”
Ramirez said he was in shock because he had never seen a fire of that magnitude, and because the BHRC worked with many of those who resided at the motel.
"We just knew that there was going to be a lot of need and that we were going to be counted upon to deliver some help," Ramirez said.
Since 2004, the BHRC has linked residents of Burleson County to other agencies who can help them in their time of need. Ramirez said the motel was a low-cost place that many of those now displaced called home. They have not only lost a roof over their head, but all their belongings, Ramirez said.
“What we’re trying to do first of all, get a roof over their head. Second, addressing the basic needs of food and medicine,” Ramirez said. “Fortunately the community is responding very quickly with funding going through the Red Cross and United Way.”
Ramirez said the BHRC is meeting with each family to determine their current needs and the steps they can take to “rebuild” tomorrow.
“For most people they’re able to work with family and friends to get a roof over their heads, so we can start working with them on housing choices, voucher programs, housing assistance programs and meeting all the other needs they're going to have,” Ramirez said.
Those displaced are currently being housed at Americas Best Value Inn in Caldwell. As of Wednesday, the BHRC reserved 17 rooms for 26 victims, Ramirez said. Ramirez said it will be difficult for the displaced to find another place in the region as inexpensive as the motel.
“We have some families that are going to be relocated out of state and we’re going to help them get there,” he said. “There are other families that have already applied for apartments just waiting to get in. We’ll be looking to help them with the reintegration into their new apartment.”
The Heart of Texas American Red Cross in Bryan assisted the BHRC after the fire occurred to quickly coordinate hotels, verify registered motel guests and obtain basic essentials for those who were affected, said Executive Director AJ Renold.
“This morning we’ve met with 10 families, and it’s the social workers with the BHRC who are providing that service,” Renold said.
Food is provided through the Red Cross and Caldwell Christians Care, Renold said. Caldwell Christians Care and thrift store St. Vincent de Paul in Bryan have provided the Red Cross with vouchers that the victims can use to get whatever they need, Renold said.
“Any donations that are made to the United Way fund will be used for ongoing support as we navigate the next few days with these people,” Renold said. “It’s a collaborative effort and it’s ongoing.”
Donations of clothes, food and other essentials filled the rooms and hallways at ONE Church Caldwell with monetary donations distributed in the form of gift cards for the fire victims, said ONE Church Caldwell pastor Juan Fraustro.
“We’ve gotten donations left and right; people have been giving from their hearts,” Fraustro said. “It’s been amazing to see. People think, well, it’s the church, but it’s not. It’s the town that’s come together to rally around these families who needed this at this time.”
Financial donations are being managed by the American Red Cross and the United Way of Brazos Valley. Text CaldwellFire to 4-1-4-4-4 to donate.