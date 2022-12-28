Commissioners plan future discussions on a mental health court

Members of the Brazos County Commissioners Court heard from multiple citizens in favor of a mental health court during Wednesday's meeting at the Brazos County Administration Building.

In a recent 3-2 vote, commissioners voted against creating a Brazos County Veterans Court advisory committee to evaluate, seek funding for and establish a Brazos County Veterans Court; however, that discussion raised the question of initiating a mental health court.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Russ Ford, who was attending his final meeting as a member of the court, said local judges corresponded with the commissioners to say that when the county surpassed a population of 200,000, a mental health court needed to be formed in order to obtain federal funding.

To speak on the matter, Ford called on 85th District Court Judge Kyle Hawthorne, who said more research is needed in order to make an educated decision. In Texas Statute Section 125, Hawthorne said a lot of clarifications must be made before a mental health court is established.

“Who instigates it? Who decides who’s going there? Where are we going to get the resources to provide whatever the infrastructure is as it’s related to helping the people out?” Hawthorne said. “Since we had our only mental health facility leave, we don’t have anything but MHMR [My Health My Resources], and they’re overwhelmed already from the court system and what the requirements are as far as what we do with some of the people that come in front of us.”

Hawthorne referenced the end of the statute and the funds that are needed to create a mental health court program. He added that it is not in the county’s best interest to go through the steps of establishing a program if the funds do not come through first.

“At the end of [the statute], it says if we don’t meet those costs, we don’t have to do the mental health facility, so this idea of setting up the mental health court, going through the process and figuring out whether we can afford it or not and then canceling it just does not seem efficient to me at the very least,” Hawthorne said.

Rather, he said, the county must consider the affordability and the necessity of a mental health court from an empirical data standpoint, or the number of people coming into court. If the courts are only seeing two or three mental health cases per year, he said it is not worth it; however, if the numbers are far greater, then it might be.

“I’ve got no idea what those numbers are. I know that a majority of the people that come in front of me, we are dealing with mental health,” Hawthorne said. “A lot of times, the extent of it and the degree I have no clue until somebody presents me with some evidence about that, so I think all these numbers need to be put down [and] understood before we move forward on something like that, but that may not be what the statute requires us to do. Obviously, we’ve got to do what the statute requires us to do.”

Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley, who is also leaving the court, echoed Hawthorne’s concerns but said it would be beneficial to host a workshop, wherein all working and interested parties would be invited to speak and listen to the possibilities related to a mental health court. This includes having the commissioners visit active mental health courts around Texas to learn more about them.

“We’re going to have to be as educated as we possibly can to make this work, and because it’s a statute, it does have priority with us, but you’re right: if we make this investigation and a good-faith effort to put it together and find that we can’t, we’ll have to respond that way,” Cauley said.

Ford asked if it would be worth considering a joint effort between a veterans court and a mental health court, meaning staff would be employed at both and run them at the same time. Precinct 1 Commissioner Steve Aldrich said he is in favor of both because it would allow the county to be proactive rather than reactive in regard to the quality of life being offered for Brazos County citizens and beyond.

“The mental healthcare infrastructure is — in Texas, but we’re no exception — almost nonexistent because the money is not there to pay for the services for people like it was back in the 1990s,” Aldrich said. “In-patient mental health care in the state of Texas, by default, is now becoming incarceration in our country jails, and we need to break that system.”

Multiple citizens stepped to the podium to address the court, including American Legion State Vice Commander Tom Marty.

“Understand that the mental health court is a component of a veterans court, and the VA does offer services for veterans who need that, so be it come from a mental health court or a veterans court, there are avenues out there to take care of some of the burden that you’re talking about,” Marty said. “There’s funding that comes from both the state and federal government to run these programs, so what I hope is that this conversation will continue and the support of this Commissioners Court will continue to get both of these things taken care of in the near future.”

Citizen Maxine Hinze, who said she is raising someone with mental health issues, said the county needs a mental health court — not only for those suffering from mental health issues but also those closest to them.

“I am speaking from a perspective of a parent, a guardian, a health care provider of a 37-year-old individual who has mental illness, so I have been dealing with this over 25 years,” she said. “One of the things I think we have to understand is that the mentally ill are one of the most disenfranchised, vulnerable, abused, forgotten groups in this community — in every community but certainly in this community.”

Attorney John Quinn said that a mental health court would benefit those responsible for defending people with mental health issues who have allegedly committed crimes.

“Some of them really do have veteran issues, some of them have mental health issues, some of them have both, and it makes it almost impossible if I don’t recognize those things or I don’t understand them to deal with them," Quinn said, "but even when I recognize them and try to deal with them, there have to be resources to provide that help, or they’re just going to keep doing whatever they’re doing.

“There are too many people in the criminal justice system in particular but also just in this county who are on the edge of the criminal justice system waiting for something bad to happen ... but we have to understand it before we figure out a way to help them.”

Following this discussion, Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry proposed that a mental health court workshop take place in the future, and the court approved. The date of the workshop has not yet been set.

When the time came to vote on future agenda items, Berry announced that the court would like to hold a separate workshop for a veterans court. The date of this workshop has not yet been set.

Toward the end of the meeting, Aldrich and Berry took a few moments to thank Cauley and Ford for their time on the court.

“This has been an educational experience for me, and I have enjoyed every second of it,” Ford said. “Thank you so much.”

Incoming Precinct 2 Commissioner Chuck Konderla defeated Ford in the May primary, and Cauley is retiring. Incoming Precinct 4 Commissioner Wanda Watson will take her seat on the court.

“It has been an honor to serve Brazos County, a double honor to serve Brazos County Precinct 4,” Cauley said. “My prayers and thoughts go with you guys, but I am a citizen, and this is not the last time that you will hear my voice.”

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters announced that Konderla and Watson will be sworn into the court at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Brazos County Administration Building.