Commissioners Court postpones decision on early voting locations for November

After a nearly hour-long debate Tuesday, the Brazos County Commissioners Court decided to table its approval of early voting locations and hours for the November midterms after concerns were raised over voting access.

The proposed 2022 general election early voting schedule consisted of five locations: the Brazos County Election Administration Office, Arena Hall, Galilee Baptist Church, College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility and College Station City Hall. Several of the commissioners as well as citizens and local county party officials voiced their displeasure over the absence of several locations.

During Tuesday's session, Ross Ford, the commissioner of Precinct 2, said that while he was glad to see Galilee had been added to the list of early voting locations, he still had concerns.

“The fact that residents of East Brazos County have to drive approximately 20 miles to get to a voting location basically equates to a poll tax,” Ford said.

After the court’s meeting, Ford said he thinks citizens would benefit from having Zion Church in Kurten open as an early voting location.

“We did not use Kurten as an election site for the runoff election and I had personal phone calls from more than 50 people that were upset that they cannot vote on the east side of Brazos County,” Ford said.

It's not just an issue in Precinct 2, Ford said.

“I’m confident the issue is just the same down in Precinct 1,” he said. “Where it is so many miles from [the] South County line to the voting center … I think that we need to not disenfranchise even one voter.”

Amy Alge, the Brazos County chair for the Democratic Party, also voiced her concerns about the Memorial Student Center [MSC] on Texas A&M’s campus not returning as an early voting location in the proposed plan.

“I hope that early voting access given in the Novembers of 2016, 2018 and 2020 continues in 2022 and that the MSC polling place situates the ballot box within arm’s reach of about 70,000 Brazos County residents who live or work or attend school on campus,” Alge said.

Alge said the two weeks of early voting reminds students at A&M that an election is taking place.

“This awareness and access [is] even more crucial to campus patrons as it presents an opportunity to invite democratic engagement among our newest voters, who have not yet developed the tenacity of a voting habit,” Alge said.

Elianor Vessali, the Brazos County chair for the Republican Party, also spoke to the court Tuesday about how, to her knowledge, neither party had been contacted about helping select voting locations.

“I have spoken with past Republican Party chairpersons, past [Democratic] counterparts … and in all those years we had never been asked to select the locations,” Vessali said.

Vessali also agreed with Alge in keeping MSC open for early voting.

“I think that the MSC is an important location, especially if you’re going to talk about data and the amount of people that have access to that center,” Vessali said.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley said she also had concerns, specifically related to early voting polling hours.

“The purpose here says it’s gonna open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.,” Cauley said. “There are manual workers that are not allowed to take more than 30 minutes for lunch and this is just not practical.”

Cauley said that once locations and times are established, the county needs to make sure the public is well informed about the changes. And that means more than just posting the locations online.

“We need to do everything we can do to inform the public. We fight, and have fought, for the right to vote. I don’t want to disenfranchise anyone,” she said. “Please don’t tell me about the internet in my community. There are families without computers. There are parents that are not computer savvy and we need to address these things.”

Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said she was worried about finding poll workers to cover any added locations or extended hours.

“My concern is the added hours, whether or not the people that we have currently will be willing to work two weeks without a day off, 12 hours a day,” she said.

The parties submit the list of poll watchers, Hancock said, but it is up to the county to fill all the roles if there are not enough workers.

“We still ultimately bear the responsibility to be sure that those places are staffed and will run adequately,” Hancock said.

Whether new early voting locations and hours are added or not needs to be decided by the end of the Commissioners Court’s July 5 meeting, Hancock said.

“The issue is that the cities and schools are on our November ballot, and in July they start taking applications to be on their ballot,” Hancock said. “They’ve already set the dates for those agendas so they have to have time to prepare their paperwork.”

