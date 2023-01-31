Commissioners approve resolution to establish specialty court committee

Following months of deliberation, the Brazos County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to approve a resolution that establishes a specialty court committee.

“We’ve been talking about it now for a couple of months, and I’m very pleased to come before you today and say ‘thank you for moving forward,’” American Legion State Vice Commander Tom Marty said Tuesday at the Bryan Administration Building.

Veterans Lonny Masterson and Patrick Baca have spoken to the commissioners on multiple occasions, challenging them to take action to establish a veterans court. Masterson expressed his gratitude for their decision to create a committee.

“I just want to thank the county and all the veterans and everybody else that supported us throughout this,” Masterson said. “We’re getting there; we’re going to get there, and we’re going to be positive.”

According to the resolution, members of the committee will be identified by Feb. 28, and the final list will be voted on by the Commissioners Court. If approved, the committee will be charged with researching and evaluating the need for a veterans court and a mental health court in Brazos County.

Following this time of research and evaluation, the resolution said the committee will be asked to present a report of their findings to the Commissioners Court.

As he was considering who would lead the committee, Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said he kept hearing the name Bentley Nettles and decided he was the man for the job. Peters reached out to Nettles, and Nettles said he would be honored to serve as chairman of the committee.

“And you have selected probably the best guy in the Brazos Valley to head this thing up; I’ve known Bentley for a little while, and he’s going to do an excellent job,” Marty said.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Chuck Konderla said he is pleased with the decision to make Nettles the chairman.

“I can’t think of anyone better qualified than you,” Konderla said. “You lend a certain credibility to the committee where you take away politics, and I think being an attorney, being a general, being a former executive director of the TABC [Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission]. The only thing I’ve seen you do badly is retire.”

Konderla’s one request for Nettles was that the committee moves quickly, which Nettles said he intends to do.

“Brazos County has more veterans population than any other county in Texas except where a military base is located, so I’m honored to serve our community,” Nettles said.

Nettles graduated from Texas A&M University in 1985 before attending law school in South Texas and enlisting in the U.S. Army. In 2000, he moved back to Brazos County and began practicing law. He deployed to Afghanistan in 2003 and Iraq in 2004, returned to Brazos County, got married and moved his wife to town.

Although the military moved them around a bit, Nettles said Brazos County was always where he wanted his family to be. Following his final deployment in 2007-08, Nettles returned to Brazos County where he opened a law practice before the governor asked him to assist with the TABC for the last five years. Nettles is now consulting and practicing law.

“Like a lot of people, we came here because of the quality of life that it offers, and we want to make sure that we’re helping to sustain that as much as possible,” Nettles said.

As a founding member of Brazos Valley Cares [a nonprofit organization that seeks to assist military veterans their families], Nettles’ passion for helping veterans is evident.

“It’s one of the hardest transitions for people that are going from active duty to being a civilian, so if this helps them do that, if we can get them back on track, get them the resources they need, then they’re going to become productive members of our community, which is what we want,” he said of the committee. “My primary goal is to get all the stakeholders and see if there are challenges to doing this, see the numbers and see if it makes sense for us to have some kind of veterans court, a veterans docket or somewhere in between.”

Nettles said he plans to research and learn from existing veterans courts in other counties as well as gather information about the need for a mental health court in the area.

“The challenge I think is — it’s a good one because — if we have that need [for a mental health court], then maybe we can also get it promoted along with the veterans, so I think it might have a better chance of potentially getting adopted than if it were standing alone,” Nettles said.

While Nettles said he is not an expert on veterans or mental health, he knows his own story and is hopeful that he and the committee can get the information they need about one or both specialty courts and their requirements.

Julie Anderson, medical manager of the Brazos County Health and Wellness Clinic, was listed as a committee member on the resolution, and 10 public officials or organizations have been asked to appoint one or more representatives to serve on the committee.

The list includes the district attorney, the court attorney, Brazos County trial court judges, the director of community supervision/adult probation, the chief public defender, the local American Legion, the local Veterans of Foreign Wars, the local Veterans Administration Clinic and two students from the Texas A&M University Veterans Resource and Service Center.

While he said this is a move in the right direction, Precinct 1 Commissioner Steve Aldrich said he wanted to see a larger representation from mental health advocates.

“First off, I want to say that I’m glad that this is where we are; I think this will be great,” Aldrich said. “But I did have one question on the resolution: we have mental health as well, but I noticed a lot of representation from veterans, but I didn’t see anybody ... from MHMR [My Health My Resources] or somebody from NAMI [National Alliance on Mental Illness].”

Peters addressed these concerns by stating that the list was compiled with both veterans and those suffering from mental health issues in mind. He added that Anderson deals with a lot of mental health issues in her role at the county's health and wellness clinic and is qualified to speak on it.

“And my thought was that while the veterans court has been kind of front and center, the mental health certainly should be discussed in this because several of the folks on there would have to be involved in a mental health court,” Peters said.

Peters added that the larger a committee gets the harder it makes it to get everyone together at the same time.

“I’m happy that we’ve got a committee together that will look at the facts,” Peters said following the meeting. “No matter what, that’s what you have to research, and that’s what I’ve been proposing for a good while, but you need the right people. If you’re going to have a committee, you’ve got to have the right people in the committee, and I think we’ve got that today.”