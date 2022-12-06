Commemorating angels: 20th annual Tree of Angels ceremony honors lost loved ones

The pews of Bryan’s First United Methodist Church were filled with families and friends of fallen loved ones during the 20th annual Tree of Angels ceremony Tuesday. Hosted by the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, this event is a time for family and friends to honor those they have been lost to violent crime.

“It’s just as hard today as it was then,” said Charles Walters, who lost his daughter, Lindsay, in 2009. “You don’t think it is coming, but when you get here, it starts welling up.”

Walters and his wife, Lisa, live in Georgetown and attend the Tree of Angels ceremony as often as possible to honor Lindsay.

“Lindsay was a beautiful young lady; she was due to graduate from Texas A&M University with a master’s in accounting with a 4.0, and she was killed when a Dodge Ram 1500 went barreling through the parking garage at Northgate on March 1, 2009,” Lisa said. “She was our only, and she was an angel who walked the earth.”

Lisa said the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office has become family, as staffers have guided her and Charles through the criminal justice process. The city of College Station also has become a significant part of their lives, she said, as the Walters family has created a scholarship at A&M’s Mays Business School and awarded the first ring scholarship in Lindsay’s name this year.

“This town loves my daughter,” Lisa said.

Melissa Carter, Victim Assistance Coordinator for the Brazos County DA’s Office, has coordinated the Tree of Angels ceremony every year since the beginning and said it is a blessing to be able to reunite with families year after year.

“It is a time for us to hug their necks and just walk alongside them through this process, and it becomes almost a reunion of sorts because we get to know these families as they walk through the criminal justice system with our office," Carter said, "and so they get to come back every year, and we get to see them and talk about their loved one and remember the good times and just be a part of their family.”

During the ceremony, Brazos County Assistant DA Brian Price read the names of the victims with family and friends in attendance. When their loved one’s name was read, they walked to the front of the church to adorn a Christmas tree with an ornament that represents their loved one.

“It means the same thing today that it did 20 years ago,” Carter said. “It means that we can support families; we can love them through the hardest times that they have, and that we can help them start the Christmas season off remembering and honoring their loved ones.”

Following the event, two Christmas trees were filled to the top with ornaments, and Carter said there will be even more ornaments at the end of the night.

“The ceremony has grown to be so big that we started only calling out the names of the families that were here in attendance, and then every other angel that has come in the past or has been a part of the ceremony, we will place those ornaments on the tree when I put the trees back up,” Carter said.

Carter will move the trees to the third floor of the Brazos County Courthouse for the remainder of the holiday season where about 125 ornaments will be displayed in remembrance of those lost to violent crimes.

Virginia Davidson’s son, James Davidson Jr., was the first angel placed on the tree during Tuesday’s ceremony. Davidson said she has attended the Tree of Angels ceremony every year.

“It’s kind of bittersweet,” Davidson said. “We’re all in the same boat; we all lost somebody to victims of crime, and it’s a chance to be with other people like us.”

Evelyn Walker James has attended the ceremony every year but two. Her daughter, LaQuanda James, was killed in 2000, and James brought 12 angel ornaments to represent their family members.

“It means a lot,” James said. “[LaQuanda will] forever be in our hearts.”