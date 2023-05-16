Amanda Buenger, executive director of Unbound Now BCS, explained Tuesday at the inaugural meeting of the Brazos Valley Human Trafficking Task Force how different agencies can work together to provide insight and bring strategy to missing persons cases.

“Not only do we want to increase victim identification through this task force; we also want to increase criminal investigations and prosecutions of traffickers," Buenger said. "So that’s why we need our law enforcement officers who are here today from all the different counties across our region to work with us as we work these cases.”

Unbound Now BCS and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office announced the creation of the task force four months ago following the receipt of a $1.5 million Enhanced Collaborative Model Task Force to Combat Human Trafficking grant in October 2022.

The $1.5 million will be divided equally, with $750,000 distributed to Unbound and the Sheriff’s Office over the next three years to establish a multidisciplinary regional task force that supports an end to human trafficking across Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Washington, Madison, Leon, Robertson, Lee and Walker counties.

Officials said there were 1,235 confirmed child abuse cases in the nine counties in 2021.

In addition to law enforcement, victim service providers, juvenile services or health care — those who come in direct contact with the victims in those capacities — Buenger said it is important to have an all-encompassing community group to assist in these efforts, such as local schools, churches and nonprofit organizations.

“This task force is all-encompassing; it really does bring together everyone, all of our leaders in our communities across the region to combat human trafficking in a variety of ways,” Buenger said.

To answer the question of why a task force is needed in the Brazos Valley, Buenger listed a few risk factors that have presented themselves in the area, one major reason being the increase of child and sexual abuse cases over the nine counties.

Since the launch of their 24/7 crisis referral line for human trafficking survivors across the region a little over three years ago, Buenger said Unbound has served over 100 labor and sex trafficking victims from the age of 12 and older.

She added that the region’s proximity to I-35, I-10 and I-45 that house 70% of Texas’ population makes the region more susceptible to trafficking, as well as Brazos County’s poverty rate of 22.6% being double the national rate of 11.4%.

“We are seeing so much traction in and out of our region,” she said. “It is happening in this area; it’s happening in your county; it’s happening in this region.”

Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky provided an overview of his office’s role in the task force.

In the past, Dicky said the department would respond to a call regarding domestic violence or a problem at a hotel or suspicious circumstances. If it looked like a prostitution or domestic violence case, they would investigate.

“Particularly in prostitution cases, everybody went to jail,” he said. “And the reality is those cases require law enforcement to be educated and prepared to respond to anything they may encounter, and we need organizations like Unbound to help us do that.”

In regard to need, Dicky honed in on the number of commercial sex advertisements found throughout the Brazos Valley.

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, he said there were over 22,000 online ads for sex in College Station. From April 15 to May 1, 2023, he said there were 4,854 ads targeting College Station and 2,643 ads in Huntsville.

“We’re perfectly situated for two things: 1) to have a high instance of this crime and 2) to be able to respond to it,” Dicky said.

Through this coalition, two grant-funded investigators will be hired to serve as a resource for agencies in all nine counties.

“What we intend for these investigators to do is first to put forth a proactive effort to address the commercial sex ads that are on the internet,” he said, “to actually be working those cases, looking for opportunities for us to interrupt that activity.”

These investigators, who Dicky said the sheriff’s office is in the process of hiring, will be able to consult and assist any case in the region.

“We will lead proactive investigations, multiagency operations and conduct some TCOLE [Texas Commission on Law Enforcement] training as well for officers that are not directly involved in the day-to-day investigations,” he said. “This assistance can take on many forms.”

Having received a similar grant three years ago, members of the Tarrant County Human Trafficking Task Force attended the meeting to share their experience.

Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office’s collaboration with Unbound Now North Texas has allowed its task force to establish a more victim-centered approach to working human trafficking cases, said Commander Kevin Turner of the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, who serves as the task force coordinator.

For example, once a potential victim is detained, law enforcement will choose a second location with a soft interview room to engage with this individual. From there, they will determine if the person is OK prior to investigating whether or not he or she is a trafficking victim.

“Being more victim-centered, we understand how trauma has an impact on these victims and how rarely they are going to make an outcry to law enforcement when those encounters take place, but that’s why it’s so important for us because we have our victim service providers on scene with us,” Turner said. “Once that initial interview is done, we immediately transition and pass them off to our victim service providers to immediately provide them assistance.”

From there, it is the victim’s decision of how involved they want to be with the investigation, Turner said.

When asked how they have included outside organizations in their task force, Sandy Hennip, executive director of Unbound Now North Texas, said it has been a multifaceted process with an emphasis on educating the community about trafficking.

“There is a significant place for you in the places of helping watch for the signs and be advocates for those you come across,” Hennip said.