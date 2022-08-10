Collins announces candidacy for College Station City Council, Place 1 seat

Aron Collins announced his candidacy Monday for the College Station City Council, Place 1 seat, and, if elected, said he hopes to fulfill his dream of giving back to the community.

“My father was drafted and ended up serving in Vietnam where he received multiple purple hearts. All of my uncles and cousins served in the military, and I was the youngest among them and I just felt the need to serve my country like my father and relatives,” he said Monday. “After I felt I had a missed opportunity to serve in the military, I always hoped to serve my community in some way. … This seemed like the best way I could give back and participate, and do my part to contribute.”

Collins is a former board member of Bryan Rotary and serves as a current member. He also serves on the OPAS board of directors. He is the owner of Comfort Keepers in College Station. He graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in biology.

If elected, Collins said he hopes to sustain growth for the city of College Station.

“I think anyone who has lived in College Station for the past 20 years will recognize the pace at which it is growing. I think we need to cast an intentional vision so that we can grow in a sustainable way that benefits everyone,” he said. “The reason people want to move to College Station and do business and grow is because it is a wonderful place to live. … I don’t think Texas needs more Houstons and more Dallases, I think the people need more College Station.”

Councilman Bob Brick is term limited from the position.

Filing for Place 1 ends at 5 p.m. Aug. 22.

For more information, call 764-3541 or email tdsmith@cstx.gov.