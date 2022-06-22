College Station woman arrested in relation to February kidnapping and attempted robbery

A College Station woman was arrested Tuesday after being connected to a kidnapping and attempted robbery that occurred in early February, according to police.

Emily Sustaita, 18, was charged with aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery, both of which are first-degree felonies punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Police said on Feb. 12 officers responded to a reported welfare concern from two friends of the victim who believed that the victim had been taken from his apartment against his will. According to police, the two friends were on a Discord call with the victim when they heard statements from unknown voices to the effect of, “Is he still breathing OK?” and, “We should drop him off in the woods.”

Upon meeting with one of the victim's friends, police say they were able to use GPS data shared with the friend’s phone which showed an SOS notification from the victim around the 1700 block of Langford Street. Police said that the victim's friend called the victim's ex-boyfriend, Ashton Stroup, who said that he and the victim were currently in Navasota at a Stripes fuel station on SH 105. While on the phone, Stroup stated something to the effect of that if the victim had turned his phone off his friends wouldn’t be making this into a bigger deal, police said.

The Navasota Police Department was on scene at the Stripes for a separate and unrelated call, police said, and that the officers did not see the suspect’s vehicle at the gas station.

Officers said College Station Police sent out a description of the suspect’s vehicle and shortly afterward a Bryan Police Department officer located the vehicle near the 3100 block of Woodville Road. Once police arrived on scene, officers said they learned from the victim that he had made a deal to purchase a vehicle from Stroup for $4,000 but never received the car.

According to police, the victim went to Stroup’s residence Feb. 9 to question Stroup about the vehicle after his multiple texts regarding the deal went unanswered. A foot chase ensued after Stroup and other unnamed parties currently at Stroup’s residence, chased the victim with weapons believing the victim was there to vandalize Stroup’s car, police said.

Police said the victim told officers that on Feb. 11 he and Stroup made arrangements to meet to collect the car but that Stroup did not show.

According to police, security camera footage from the victim’s apartment on Feb. 12 shows the victim leaving at 8:33 p.m. to be picked up by Stroup and be taken to retrieve the vehicle he had paid for. Officers said that the victim decided to share his GPS location and start a three-way call with his two friends before he entered the car since he was suspicious of Stroup.

The victim told police that upon entering Stroup’s vehicle, Sustaita was sitting in the passenger seat. Shortly after leaving the parking lot, police said the victim told them that a third, previously hidden suspect identified as Anthony Gonzales, appeared in the third row seat behind the victim and began to assault him while attempting to strangle him with a vascular neck restraint.

Stroup then climbed into the back seat to assist with the assault and strangulation while Sustaita took control of the wheel, police said. Gonzales then held a knife to the victim's neck while Stroup demanded the passcode to the victim's phone, according to police. The victim then told officers that he fell unconscious.

When police arrived, officers said they detained Stroup on previous warrants but that neither Sustaita nor Gonzales were there.

On April 6, Sustaita was arrested on unrelated charges and was interviewed by officers at the Brazos County Detention center. According to police, Sustaita told officers that the plan was to rob the victim and take the keys to his apartment after choking him unconscious.

Police said that they again interviewed Sustaita on May 18 where she told officers that she and Gonzales had planned to make DoorDash deliveries with Stroup, but once Stroup joined them he told them he had a plan to rob the victim and that he knew the victim kept a large amount of money in his bedroom. According to police, Sustaita then told officers that Stroup’s plan was for Gonzalez to hide in the back seat and strangle the victim unconscious after which they would steal the keys to the victim’s apartment, rob him and leave him unconscious outside.

According to the Brazos County jail records, as of Wednesday afternoon, Sustaita is currently being held on a $30,000 bond.

Brazos County jail records also indicate that as of Wednesday neither Stroup nor Gonzales have been arrested on charges related to the kidnapping or attempted robbery.