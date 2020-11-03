 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station woman accused of punching 10-year-old
0 comments

College Station woman accused of punching 10-year-old

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Makela Holmes

Makela Holmes

 Brazos County Judicial records

A College Station woman was in the Brazos County Jail Monday, accused of punching a 10-year-old girl in the face.

According to a police report, 21-year-old Makela Holmes told officers she was in an argument while at the girl’s house but denied hitting the girl.

Witnesses told police Holmes punched the girl, causing her to fall and cut her foot, the report states.

Injury to a child is considered a second-degree felony when a child is harmed because of the offender’s reckless behavior. The charge increases to a first-degree felony, punishable by up to 99 years in prison, when the offender harms the child intentionally.

Bail for Holmes was set at $85,800.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert