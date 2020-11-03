College Station woman accused of punching 10-year-old

A College Station woman was in the Brazos County Jail Monday, accused of punching a 10-year-old girl in the face.

According to a police report, 21-year-old Makela Holmes told officers she was in an argument while at the girl’s house but denied hitting the girl.

Witnesses told police Holmes punched the girl, causing her to fall and cut her foot, the report states.

Injury to a child is considered a second-degree felony when a child is harmed because of the offender’s reckless behavior. The charge increases to a first-degree felony, punishable by up to 99 years in prison, when the offender harms the child intentionally.

Bail for Holmes was set at $85,800.