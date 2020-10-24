College Station to host the 2022 Texas Recreation and Park Society’s Institute and Expo

College Station is opening its doors to visitors for the 2022 Texas Recreation and Park Society’s Institute and Expo.

The educational and networking event brings together parks and recreation pros and others, according to a city press release. The event usually generates an economic impact between $500,000 and $800,000 annually for the host city.

“We are so fortunate to be able to host the TRAPS event in College Station in 2022,” said Sophie Curtis, director of conventions for Visit College Station. “Our city has outstanding parks with an equally outstanding parks and recreation staff, which makes this event the perfect fit for our

community.”

Visit College Station, the city’s tourism division, worked with the city Parks and Recreation department to bring in the event, the press release states.