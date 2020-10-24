 Skip to main content
College Station to host the 2022 Texas Recreation and Park Society’s Institute and Expo
College Station is opening its doors to visitors for the 2022 Texas Recreation and Park Society’s Institute and Expo.

The educational and networking event brings together parks and recreation pros and others, according to a city press release. The event usually generates an economic impact between $500,000 and $800,000 annually for the host city.

“We are so fortunate to be able to host the TRAPS event in College Station in 2022,” said Sophie Curtis, director of conventions for Visit College Station. “Our city has outstanding parks with an equally outstanding parks and recreation staff, which makes this event the perfect fit for our

community.”

Visit College Station, the city’s tourism division, worked with the city Parks and Recreation department to bring in the event, the press release states.

College Station City Council discusses small business advisory board

At Thursday’s city council meeting, elected officials discussed potentially starting a small business advisory board, but they ultimately decided that regular informal gatherings of the business community led by staff would be most beneficial for the time being. Staff members and elected officials also brainstormed how to use $822,034 in CARES Act funding that was allotted to the city last month. 

