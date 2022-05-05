College Station to hold "Walk to End Epilepsy" for families with epileptic children

College Station is holding its first “Walk to End Epilepsy” at Wolf Pen Creek Park on Saturday, where families with children who have epilepsy can spread awareness and educate others.

For the last two years, the walk was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's been a long wait to be able to meet in person with people who have been affected by epilepsy, according to Jacoby Gantt, special events coordinator for sponsor Epilepsy Foundation of Texas.

“The Epilepsy Foundation is really looking forward to working with the College Station community because we know there is a very close-knit community out there,” he said. “During last year’s virtual walk, College Station raised $13,833. The event is free to attend and we currently have 105 people registered, and we are hoping for a big turnout this year.”

As of Thursday, the foundation has raised $10,600 from College Station families, Gantt said. All donations collected will go toward summer camps for children with epilepsy; each camp may have up to 200 children from around the United States, Gantt said.

“The Epilepsy Foundation leads the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy and accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures and save lives,” he said. “As the largest camping program for people with epilepsy in the nation, more than 300 children and teens diagnosed with epilepsy are able to attend one of the Foundation’s three week-long residential summer camps.”

Dozens of families are registered for the walk, including Ashley and Zach Holland of College Station, whose son Lincoln was diagnosed with epilepsy at 2 1/2.

Ashley said up until Lincoln’s first seizure, he was healthy and developing at an appropriate pace for his age.

“On Jan. 19 of last year, my husband was out of town and I was getting Lincoln’s bath ready and I walked back into the room and he was having a seizure,” she said. “That was his very first seizure of many and at that time I didn’t know he was having a seizure, and I didn’t know what was going on.”

Lincoln had uncontrolled seizures for 10 months, and has had more than 1,300 seizures since, his mother said. Currently, he has been without a seizure for six months with the help of monthly IVIG infusions, weekly therapies and continued specialized care, Ashley said.

“Although his incredible neurologist has found a maintenance treatment that is working for him, there is no cure,” she said. “I am really thankful for the resources that the Epilepsy Foundation provides for seizure first-aid because I think it is such an amazing resource for others to have. One in 26 people will experience this and that is just too many. I am thankful that they provide resources to help others.”

Zach said he and his family participated in the walk virtually last year, but they are grateful to meet other families in person who have experienced similar hardships and triumphs.

“The resiliency of these children is amazing," Zach said. "Just outside of the heartbreaking, heart-wrenching nature of having to sit on the sideline, and you are along for the ride just as much as they are. There is nothing you can physically do to help them, but to be there. Our son has gone through more in the last year than I have in my entire life. Nothing fazes him; if you met him, you would never know the difference.”

Being able to let go and rely on the “community, congregation and village” surrounding them, has been the biggest help, Zach said. The Holland family said their faith has helped them get through every day.

“The steadfast assurance that we have no matter how good or bad a day was, we are given strength and assurance knowing we can get through this,” he said.

Ashley said they are looking forward to celebrating the “epilepsy warriors” as they walk with others on Saturday.

“That is who we are there for, to celebrate their strength and their resilience and help people understand what they can do to help others with epilepsy,” she said. “It was heartbreaking to see our son like that and what he had to go through every single day. We are really proud of him. He is a brave little boy. All of this has been heartbreaking but also inspiring and I am looking forward to connect with all of the other families.”

Bridget and Coulter Marriott, whose daughter Penelope was diagnosed with epilepsy at 4 years old, also will participate in the walk.

“There is power in knowledge, and the Epilepsy Foundation was so helpful to us after our daughter was diagnosed. They really have people readily available to help and they give you so many tools to help through your journey after diagnosis,” Bridget said. “We encourage everyone to come out Saturday and be educated and learn and be loved on by this amazing community of epileptic children and families; it really is a sweet little community.”

Residents can register online or in person before 8 a.m. Saturday. The mile-and-a-half walk will start at 9 a.m. at Wolf Creek Pen, followed by a dance party with face painting, a bounce house, giveaways and an award ceremony in the plaza. All participants will receive a Walk to End Epilepsy T-Shirt.

To register online visit: give.eftx.org/event/2022-college-station-walk/e389391.

For more information about epilepsy in children visit, epilepsy.com or childneurotx.com.

