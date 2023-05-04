College Station is holding the annual Walk to End Epilepsy at Wolf Pen Creek Park on Saturday, where families with children who have epilepsy can spread awareness and educate others.

Jacoby Gantt, special events coordinator for sponsor Epilepsy Foundation of Texas, said they had over 70 participants last year, and so far this year they have about 160 registered participants.

“All of the funds go to our foundation for free clinics, our epilepsy camps for children, where kids can have a great summer and normal summer that they usually think they wouldn’t be able to do, but we make sure they do,” he told The Eagle on Thursday. “It is a really great time and it just goes to our fight to find a cure for epilepsy and then also goes to our support group programs; and we have programs for parents who want to connect with other parents whose child has epilepsy.”

College Station raised $11,673 last year, and thus far they about $500 away from passing that mark, Gantt said. During the 2021 virtual walk, College Station raised $13,833. For the walk last year, participants completed two laps around the park and this year they will be doing four laps in celebration of the foundation’s 40th anniversary.

All donations collected will go toward summer camps for children with epilepsy; each camp may have up to 200 children from around the United States, Gantt said.

“The Epilepsy Foundation leads the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy and accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures and save lives,” he said. “As the largest camping program for people with epilepsy in the nation, more than 300 children and teens diagnosed with epilepsy are able to attend one of the foundation’s three week-long residential summer camps.”

Dozens of families are registered for the walk, including Bridget Mariott of College Station, who is on the Epilepsy Foundation of Texas board. Her daughter, Penelope, was diagnosed with epilepsy at 4 years old. Mariott said she is grateful to participate for the second year in College Station where her whole family can do the walk.

“Penelope will be 6 in July and she has been seizure-free since January, so we are doing good,” she said. “This event is great because the funds go toward the camps for kids, and we have clinics for people who can’t afford epilepsy care, we have clinics that we cover their testing, their prescriptions and things like that; we do education and CPR training.”

More research happens when people donate more, Mariott said, and the more research that is done and more clinical trials that are done, the more answers they receive about epilepsy.

“In a nutshell, epilepsy is just misfirings in your brain. With the resources through the Epilepsy Foundation, they were able to break that down for us, and help us navigate and do the best for [Penelope],” she said. “On their website they provide so many resources from everything from the keto diet … to the pharmaceutical options and the medicines out there.”

Mariott said she loves having the community gather together in a space where resources will be available to them through education.

“One in 26 people in their lifetime will be diagnosed with epilepsy," Mariott said. "There is power in the knowledge of knowing what is coming and I hope people know that there is a resource to help them answer questions. My husband and I had no clue what epilepsy was or what seizures were when my daughter had her first one. But the more we got in contact with the Epilepsy Foundation the more we learned. It’s not as scary once you know what is going on. We just hope to educate and we want to spread the word of what the foundation can offer and the free things that we offer so we can prepare people for the worst if the worst happens.”

The Epilepsy Foundation of Texas leads the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy and accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures and save lives. To fulfill its mission, the Epilepsy Foundation Texas relies on the support of the community to provide vital programs and services to Texans at no cost to them or their families struggling with this expensive medical condition, according to a Thursday press release.

“The Foundation provides medical care and prescription assistance to uninsured adults, support groups, self-management classes, seizure recognition and first-aid education and trainings in schools, businesses and community organizations in 176 counties throughout Texas,” the release stated. “All programs and services are offered at no cost to families. Ninety-five cents of every dollar raised goes directly toward programs and services. One in 26 people will be diagnosed with epilepsy in the United States, making it more common than cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease combined.”

Residents can register online or in person from 8-9 a.m. Saturday. The 3-mile walk starts at 9:10 a.m. at Wolf Creek Pen, followed by a dance party with face painting, a bounce house, giveaways and an award ceremony in the plaza. All participants will receive a Walk to End Epilepsy T-shirt in the mail.

To register online visit give.eftx.org/event/texas-epilepsy-walk-college-station-2023/e465730.

For more information about epilepsy in children visit epilepsy.com or childneurotx.com.