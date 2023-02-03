The city of College Station could see significant changes in the next few years as it looks into redeveloping the area through strategic planning, commercial and retail development.

“This may be a misconception, but when the city starts talking about redevelopment or maybe some scenario planning in an area, I think there is an automatic thought of, ‘Oh, [the city] is just going to tear everything down and start over.’ And that is not the case,” Natalie Ruiz, the city's director of economic development, said Wednesday. “It all started with the Comprehensive Plan and looking at some scenarios that were to redevelop and what would that look like and what would we need? Especially on a redevelopment, that is something that is not quick and it is not easy, you really have to plant the seed 20 years in the making.”

Ruiz updated residents on all of the current happenings in town during the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce’s annual Economic Outlook Conference on Jan. 25. She gave an overview of how College Station has grown in recent years, and said the current population is just over 125,000 with 1,700 new residents added last year.

The goal of her development team was to look at targeted development, by looking at where new residential and commercial development should occur; strategic redevelopment, by looking at what areas are underutilized or underperforming and how can they encourage reinvestment; and enhancing the tourism economy, by looking at how to position the city as a destination in partnership with Texas A&M.

There has been a lot of discussion recently about Post Oak Mall, Ruiz said, regarding the city purchasing the former Macy’s building. The city is working with Texas A&M on a collegiate e-sports facility at that location, Ruiz said, as a partnership to “breathe new life into the space and serve as a catalyst for future redevelopment opportunities.”

“The e-sports facility is in Texas A&M’s hands right now, they are looking at exactly how much square footage and what the finish out would need to be to really meet their needs," Ruiz said. "We currently are negotiating a letter of intent that outlines all of the details. What the rent could potentially be based on the square footage and any improvements, and we are waiting for A&M to figure out exactly what they need and what they would want done at that location before we can move much further.”

Ruiz said this particular area of town, including the Harvey Road corridor from Texas 6 to Texas Avenue was identified as a high-profile entry corridor to Texas A&M. The University Drive corridor is as well except this area of town was developed in the late 1970s and early 80s, she said.

The city is looking at redeveloping the intersection of Harvey Road and Texas 6, and that whole corridor and the Post Oak Mall development and how that could tie into Wolf Pen Creek Park. Specifically, officials are looking at adding multi-family apartments and retail surrounding the mall.

“The Harvey Road corridor has been in our Comprehensive Plan for quite a while as a major infill into the city of College Station and Texas A&M, very similar to University Drive, and making sure that is a very attractive highly utilized corridor as a main entrance,” she said. “When we started looking at Post Oak Mall and the area around that and investments that we made with Wolf Pen Creek, the amphitheater and the trail system, [we asked]: ‘How do we maximize those investments and maybe bring some life into this area?’ Maybe encourage some redevelopment, some reinvestments.

"So it all started in our Comprehensive Plan, when you lay out the physical development of the entire city.”

Ruiz said an update to the Plan was done in 2020 with a 10-year evaluation that looked at what the high-growth areas are. With the future widening of Texas 6, Ruiz said this became a key redeveloping area.

“Maybe it could be a mix of uses?” she said. “We are just thinking outside the box when it comes to that whole corridor and how it connects with Wolf Pen Creek.”

Another large redevelopment area for the city is the commercial section along Texas 6 near Costco, which opened in August 2022 and had over 544,000 shoppers in their first five months of business, Ruiz said at the conference.

“The adjacent 28 acres of future commercial development is under contract for $9.3 million that will also provide additional services and amenities,” she said. “[Currently] there is a commercial developer out of Houston that owns other properties here in town — and we have a conceptual layout, but he has a due diligence period to go out and find users — and his proposed audience is more destination restaurants, an entertainment user, some general retail, commercial and potentially a hotel at some point.”

Ruiz said since the developer has a 180-day due diligence period and is working through site-plan layout, potential users and designing the layout of the site and utilities before he closes on the property, city officials are discussing where they see new development recurring.

“When Costco opened up, it made that commercial land a lot more valuable for new users to come in,” she said.

The Northgate District is another example of strategic redevelopment the city is looking into. Ruiz said construction has begun on multiple apartment complexes in the area.

“The seeds that were planted for what we see today started in 2000 with a visioning plan and a design charrette with local stakeholders of what Northgate could be. It could be a walkable mix of land uses including dense multi-family to house students,” Ruiz said at the conference. “Students could be closer to campus and not have to drive every day to get to class. That planning resulted in millions of dollars upgrading infrastructure like electrical, water, sewer and streets to add capacity. These were the investments made [on Jan. 24] that provided the framework. Currently there are three residential projects under construction valued at $295 million with over 1,800 new beds.”

To view the city’s current Comprehensive Plan, visit cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/pds/planning/compplan.