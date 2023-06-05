College Station residents will have the opportunity to share insight and offer feedback to city staff during three public input meetings regarding the city’s push for Middle Housing Zoning Districts.

Alyssa Halle-Schramm, long range planning administrator with the city’s planning and development services, said areas that are eligible for middle housing include a mix of housing products: small lot single-family homes, townhouses, courtyard houses, duplexes (two units), small multiplexes (three or four units), medium multiplexes (5-12 units) and live-work units.

These are different residential home types that are generally compatible next to one another, Halle-Schramm said, and the standards for the district are included within the city’s Unified Development Ordinance.

Middle housing was created with resident and development community involvement and adopted by the city council in October 2022, according to city staff. The council directed staff to form a working group to consider appropriate areas for possible city-initiated rezoning to the new zoning district.

Currently, there are over 1,200 lots included in the current phase with more than 1,000 adjacent lots within 200 feet of the affected properties, Halle-Schramm told The Eagle last week. Future phases for middle housing will be mapped out after floodplain survey work is complete. Some of the areas in the current phase include lots in College Station along Cooner Street, Chimney Hill Drive, Pine Ridge Drive, Lemon Tree Lane, Montclair Avenue, Antelope Lane and Summerway Drive among others.

Last month, residents were notified via mail with a letter from the city explaining what middle housing is and how it affects them.

“College Station is initiating proactive MH Middle Housing rezoning’s in strategic areas to help provide more housing options throughout the community and to implement the community’s vision expressed in the Comprehensive Plan,” the letter reads. “The MH Middle Housing zoning district allows smaller lot sizes and a variety of housing types with standards that were designed to be in scale with and complimentary to existing homes. The intent of the MH Middle Housing zoning district is to allow private owners, developers, and the market to add needed housing stock in appropriate areas over time as a neighborhood evolves.”

Residents who are among the current areas affected by middle housing were told there are no immediate changes to their property. The new zoning would take effect if a resident chooses to change or redevelop their property in the future, then the standards within the MH Middle Housing zoning district apply; which allows for more options to redevelop their property into a variety of housing products.

The city has made it clear this new zoning does not allow more than four unrelated people to live together, which has been a debate among residents and the city as to areas this can and cannot be permitted. Middle housing lends to shared housing, which does allow for more than four unrelated people to live in a single-family dwelling in the proper area.

“Being zoned MH Middle Housing does not automatically allow more than four unrelated people within a home,” the letter reads. “A use called shared housing can be allowed within the MH Middle Housing zoning district with an additional review through a minor site plan application. Shared housing uses allow more than four unrelated people in a home, but with additional requirements.”

Public engagement is the first step in the process, followed by formal rezoning cases and public hearings before the Planning and Zoning Commission and city council for their consideration, she said.

“The Planning and Zoning Commission is a recommending board, and the City Council has the final authority to approve or deny each rezoning case,” the letter reads. “The formal rezoning cases are anticipated to go before the Commission and Council through fall and winter 2023. You will receive a separate notification letter with the public hearing date for your property once that date is scheduled.”

The city is seeking public engagement and wants to address any questions or concerns, Halle-Schramm said. Residents may attend the first two virtual meetings at 6 p.m. June 7 and at noon June 14; and in person at 6 p.m. June 21 at City Hall.

To participate online and RSVP, visit cstx.gov/middlehousing.

To view the maps of the homes that are in the current phase of Middle Housing, visit mh-cstx.hub.arcgis.com/pages/current-phase.

For more information, email the planner on call at poc@cstx.gov or call 764-3858.