College Station school district gets an 'A' for financial report

The College Station school district received an A, or superior, rating on its latest School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas report.

FIRST is the state’s financial accountability system for school districts and is released annually. The rating reflects the 2018-2019 school year.

The district received 98 out of 100 possible points, reported Thad Lasater, director of business services for the district, during the board’s monthly meeting last week. Since 2003, he said, the district has received the highest possible rating all but one year.

The rating is based on 15 indicators, including payment of old debt, the district’s audit findings, payments to government entities and programs and the district’s general fund budget.

Five of the indicators are considered critical, and four of those five will result in automatic failure if a district does not meet the criteria.

The district did not meet one of the critical indicators, but it was not one that would result in an automatic FIRST failure.

The required data was submitted on time, and the district had a clean or unmodified audit, was in compliance with the payment of old debt and made timely payments to governmental entities and programs.