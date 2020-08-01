College Station school board approves compensation plan

During Thursday’s special meeting, the College Station school board unanimously approved a compensation plan that will increase the starting teacher salary and grant other eligible employees at least an additional $1,000.
The plan, which does not exceed the budgeted $1.5 million, is intended to help the district be more competitive in recruiting and retaining highly qualified teachers.
The beginning teacher pay increases to $45,500 from $44,250. All eligible teachers will then receive at least a $1,000 increase from their 2019-2020 base pay.
Administrative and professional employees will receive a pay increase of 1.5% of their paygrade midpoint, while clerical, paraprofessional and auxiliary employees will receive a 2% increase based on the paygrade midpoint.
The beginning bus driver pay also will increase by 50 cents to $16.50 per hour.
Stipends will also be adjusted to be more competitive and align with work duties. Stipends cover work teachers do outside of the classroom, such as in athletics, fine arts and UIL academics.
The district will also increase its health insurance contribution, so there are two employee-only options offered at no cost to the employee.