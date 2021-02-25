College Station Restricted Occupancy Overlay draws mixed opinions

Feelings toward a proposed ordinance that would allow College Station subdivisions to restrict occupancy of a home to two or fewer unrelated people were mixed at the city’s final public input Zoom meetings.

Monday’s meeting was geared toward students and Tuesday’s was focused on neighborhood groups and associations. A poll at the end of the meetings revealed that about 70% of those at the Monday meeting were strongly against the proposed restricted occupancy overlay, more often called the ROO. About 60% of Tuesday’s meeting was made up of people strongly in favor of creating a ROO.

Conversations at the two meetings included several general questions for city staff about how the overlay would work and opened the floor for discussions among people in support of and against the proposed ordinance.

While there were many people on both sides of the issue, one Tuesday-meeting attendee expressed especially strong concern about the proposed ordinance “targeting” college students, saying “just to be hyperbolic, I mean why don’t we set up an internment camp on the edge of town with barbed wire and bus them back and forth every day?” The sentiment was rejected by supporters of the ROO who spoke up during the meeting to say that the overlay is not meant to hurt students but instead protect families and their neighborhoods.