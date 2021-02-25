College Station Restricted Occupancy Overlay draws mixed opinions

Feelings toward a proposed ordinance that would allow College Station subdivisions to restrict occupancy of a home to two or fewer unrelated people were mixed at the city’s final public input Zoom meetings.
Monday’s meeting was geared toward students and Tuesday’s was focused on neighborhood groups and associations. A poll at the end of the meetings revealed that about 70% of those at the Monday meeting were strongly against the proposed restricted occupancy overlay, more often called the ROO. About 60% of Tuesday’s meeting was made up of people strongly in favor of creating a ROO.
Conversations at the two meetings included several general questions for city staff about how the overlay would work and opened the floor for discussions among people in support of and against the proposed ordinance.
While there were many people on both sides of the issue, one Tuesday-meeting attendee expressed especially strong concern about the proposed ordinance “targeting” college students, saying “just to be hyperbolic, I mean why don’t we set up an internment camp on the edge of town with barbed wire and bus them back and forth every day?” The sentiment was rejected by supporters of the ROO who spoke up during the meeting to say that the overlay is not meant to hurt students but instead protect families and their neighborhoods.
Richard Woodward, president of the College Station Association of Neighborhoods, said at the meeting that the comment made it sound as if people advocating for the ROO are “trying to do something evil,” which he said is far from the truth.
“It’s not intended to pull out the rug from all of the student rentals by any means, and we’re not targeting students by any means,” Woodward explained. “Those of us who support this policy believe it’s important for neighborhoods to have some way to control the future of their neighborhood.”
The first public input meeting earlier this month, which was geared toward the real estate, investor and development community, saw more than 80% of poll respondents who said they were against the ROO.
There were 115 unique citizen attendees at the first meeting according to Long-Range Planning Administrator Alyssa Halle-Schramm. Numbers are still being finalized for this week’s meeting, but Halle-Schramm said there were more than 50 at the Monday meeting and more than 100 at the Tuesday one.
All three meetings were open to anyone who wanted to participate, and the poll responses at the end of each Zoom call indicated a mix of different types of community member inputs, not necessarily just the particular group that each meeting was geared toward.
If the ROO is passed, property owners will need to gather signatures from people in their subdivision agreeing to the implementation of the ROO, then the City Council would also have to give the final stamp of approval for occupancy to be limited to no more than two people.
Following Halle-Schramm’s presentation on the ROO, the poll asked respondents if they are supportive of a ROO, what potential grandfathering options they would prefer and what percentage of property owners in a subdivision they feel should need to agree on a ROO before one could take effect in their area.
Monday meeting poll respondents expressed several different ideas of what percentage of property owners should be required to sign a petition to submit the overlay rezoning application, with most saying 75% or 100% was appropriate. Just over half of Tuesday night’s attendees said they felt that 50% plus one person was best.
Input from the three Zoom meetings will be compiled by city staff members and presented to elected officials for consideration. An online poll is still open for people to weigh in on, and those responses will also be presented to the council.
Halle-Schramm said city staff will look for general sentiments and trends of the most common answers across the meetings and the online poll. She added that the information compiled is not meant to be a statistically significant, scientific survey, but rather a tool to capture input from the community.
In a March 4 workshop meeting, the Planning & Zoning Commission will hear about the data the city staff collects throughout the upcoming Zoom meetings and the online survey. The City Council will hear the same information in a March 11 workshop meeting. In late March or April, the Planning & Zoning Commission and the City Council will vote on the ROO. City council has the final decision in whether or not the ordinance is implemented.
To weigh in on the topic, go to cstx.gov/ROO to fill out a poll, which is available until Friday at 5 p.m.