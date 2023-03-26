Several residents of the Southside neighborhood in College Station addressed the city council last week, and were under the impression that the city is no longer enforcing the no-more-than-four ordinance, which restricts the number of unrelated people living in a single-family home.

However, at the end of the Thursday meeting, the council and city staff wanted to make it known they are enforcing the law of the ordinance, which was established in 1940, two years after the city was founded.

“Several people spoke during Hear Visitors at tonight’s council meeting regarding the city’s no-more-than-four ordinance. To clarify, the city has taken no formal action to eliminate enforcement of the ordinance or grant amnesty,” City Manager Bryan Woods told The Eagle via email following the council meeting. “We continue to work with all stakeholders, including Texas A&M, to address concerns and establish a path toward compliance. We have a unique opportunity to address the issue, and through a combination of actions and strategies, we hope to address this long-standing situation.”

Alyssa Halle-Schramm, long range planning the most recent adoption of the ordinance was in 2020clarified some of the language.

“It didn’t change the number, but in 2020 they cleaned up definition of family and made it clear who is included in the term ‘family’ and it clarified how they count the number of unrelated people,” she said Friday.

The unit of family counts as one, and residents can have essentially three different persons who are unrelated to the group of people in the unit, she said. She also previously told The Eagle that Southside neighborhood has properties zoned general suburban and should be single family homes. However, they have seen permits come in that aren’t in compliance.

Currently there is a home with 11 bedrooms and 11 baths and she said it was purposely built to violate the no-more-than-four ordinance.

During Thursday’s meeting, eight people asked the council to enforce the no-more-than four ordinance, including Fred Dupriest who lives in the historical neighborhood of Southside.

At previous council meetings he has presented photographs as evidence of houses he has viewed that seem to be in violation based on the number of cars parked there. During Thursday’s meeting he said it was his understanding the city was making a promise to not enforce the law.

“It is not amnesty and we need to stop marketing it as such, amnesties are forgiveness for a past deed, we have actually promised not to enforce in the future. That is what we have done and now if we bring a case forward and we say, ‘We think it is over occupied,’ you [College Station] might investigate but you will not summon to court, you will not convict, and you will not establish a record of criminal activity by the owner,” he told the council. “How are you going to say that for 83 years, it was essential to have a four unrelated restriction and now it is not?”

Gen. Joe Ramirez, vice president of student affairs at Texas A&M, gave a presentation at the March 9 council meeting regarding off-campus housing and cooperation between College Station and the university. During that discussion the word “amnesty” was used.

At the end of each council meeting, the councilors discuss future agenda items they would like presented at future meetings. And given that eight residents who spoke at the meeting believed the city wasn’t enforcing it, Councilman Dennis Maloney asked that city staff put together a presentation that made it known they are enforcing it.

“We haven’t agreed to [granting amnesty], but out in the public there is this belief that we have,” Maloney told the council at the tail end of the meeting. “And I would like to dispel that rumor.”

Mayor John Nichols said he never agreed to granting amnesty to anyone regarding the ordinance.

“I have never agreed to not enforce our no-more-than four. I have never agreed to any statement about amnesty,” he said. “I understand that word was used by someone in that [March 9] presentation, and frankly I don’t want to get into discussion of something I have no intention of ever doing.”

Former College Station City Councilwoman Blanche Brick also spoke at the meeting and said the issue of code enforcement was obvious when she was on city council.

“For two terms I urged the council to enforce the no-more-than four unrelated individuals to protect the quality of life, while I saw the single-family neighborhoods being lost. But I was always told, it was too difficult, and we need to do a better job of educating the students,” she said. “I respect General Ramirez and his plans to work with the city to inform students of better housing choices. I would remind the council that there have been continuing efforts to do this over 12 years, it is enforcement, not education, that has been lacking.”

Tiffany McFarland, also of the Southside neighborhood, said she supports neighborhood integrity through occupancy enforcement. She said she bikes her child to school, and due to the overflow of vehicles, she has found it is not safe to take her child to school on a bike.

“I think we would all like to live in a city where laws are enforced and where there are consequences to breaking the law,” she said. “Let’s first hold the property owners accountable and we can welcome and embrace the university students while still teaching them about consequences and that the Aggie code of conduct is not an empty recitation.”

Nichols asked city staff to bring an update to the council once more information is gathered regarding Texas A&M’s plan of action and an update on enforcement activities.

Debbie Eller, the city’s director of community services, told The Eagle on Friday that the city is enforcing the ordinance and will be doing a presentation regarding the enforcement efforts in the future.

To contact the city’s planning and development department, call 979-764-3570.