College Station residents invited to input meetings for redevelopment along Texas Avenue and University Drive

Aggieland residents, along with property and business owners, are invited to provide their input toward the city’s initiative for redevelopment along Texas Avenue and University Drive in College Station.

Matthew Ellis, project manager with the city’s planning and development organization, said they are looking at the redevelopment of the area bounded north and south from the College Station city limits to George Bush Drive East, and on University Drive from the Northpoint Crossing development down to Tarrow Street.

“The biggest changes are going to be felt along University with the urban center land use there, and we are trying to figure out with the future land use in place; and what are the other changes we need to make,” he said. “We wanted to get citizen feedback and get citizen’s ideas on how to make this redevelopment district and give it that sense of place that a lot of our other districts have.”

Ellis’ team will host a series of meetings at City Hall where residents are asked to attend to give their feedback and ask questions. According to the city’s planning and development staff, as stated on their website, this effort will engage property owners and interested residents in a process to envision a cohesive district that welcomes visitors and residents into the city.

“[It] incorporates vertical and horizontal mixed-uses, supports existing commercial uses, and provides a greater mix of housing options to support the growing population seeking to live, work and play near Texas A&M University,” the website states. “The effort will imagine changes to the area that better serve the two major corridors that intersect within the redevelopment area and will complement the nearby hospitality corridor, Eastgate area and Texas A&M University campus. This planning effort stems from discussions with residents and appointed and elected officials during the recent update to the city’s Comprehensive Plan.”

Ellis said the conversations will be geared towards addressing what kinds of zoning changes are needed, and city infrastructure needs in that area. He said from the user perspective, they want to know what types of things people want to see in the area.

“Is it protected bike lanes? Or things they can identity around the city or in the region that they have enjoyed living in and around that would make this a welcoming environment for people to want to come live, work and play,” he said. “That is kind of the goal of the meetings, to get those ideas of goals and actions that we can put into the plan, as well as branding and the vision for that redevelopment plan.”

One of the other goals is to have a better gateway into the city, he said. Texas Avenue and University is one of the biggest intersections and a main gateway for people coming in and out of the city, Ellis said.

“We want to try to improve that so people can really feel like they are being welcomed into the city of College Station,” he said. “We are looking forward to hosting [this] and getting people in to see that vision. We want people to think about the current design districts that they see in the city and enjoy going to or don’t enjoy going to and why that is. It doesn’t have to be specific to this region, people can bring in ideas they have seen that are good ideas to bring to College Station that will make it an enticing place for people to want to attend.”

During Monday's meeting, Ellis said he will have a short presentation about what the plan entails and why they want to engage in this process; and later he will open a discussion of branding options and ideas.

“We have come up with some branding options but we are open to hearing other people’s ideas and feedback building into that conversation and looking at some of the things we want to see with the district change or things we want to maintain,” he said.

The second half of the meeting will be about things people in the district that they would like to. Whether it is regarding traffic concerns or safety concerns, and they will looking at alternative options to address those concerns, Ellis said.

We have looked at data and data can only tell us so much,” he said. “So, we are looking forward to people bringing their lived experience and being able to share that with us too.”

The first property and business owner meeting will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday in the 4141Community Room in City Hall.

The first area wide meeting will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday in the City Council Chambers in City Hall.

For a full list of all upcoming meetings, visit cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/pds/planning/small_area_plans/texas_university_plan.