College Station residents express opposition to restricted occupancy rules in first of three informational meetings

A proposed ordinance that would allow College Station subdivisions to restrict occupancy of a home to two or fewer unrelated people received strong opposition in a Monday night poll.
The four-question poll was conducted at the end of a city staff-led Zoom meeting meant to gauge public opinion about the proposed ordinance, also known as the Restricted Occupancy Overlay ordinance, or the ROO.
About 100 city staff and community members joined the Zoom meeting. Staff members did not participate in the poll.
While the exact number of poll respondents was not available Monday night, results showed that 67% of the crowd was made up of College Station homeowners, 52% of attendees were in the development community, with a few others being renters, students and members of neighborhood groups.
Of those who responded, 86% said they were “strongly against” the ROO, 3% said they were somewhat against it, 3% were neutral, 1% supported the ROO and 7% strongly supported it.
The Monday meeting is the first of three Zoom meetings that will educate the public about the proposed ordinance and allow city staff members to gather community feedback that will be presented to elected officials for consideration. An online poll will also be made available to gather input.
Long-Range Planning Administrator Alyssa Halle-Schramm, who led the Monday meeting, said in an interview that she was pleased with how the event went.
“I think it’s really great anytime
we have a large attendance, whether it’s a virtual meeting or in person, it’s nice to see people participating and engaging in the process,” she said. “And, of course, with ROO, we know this is a hot-button topic, so we welcome all comments and all perspectives from both sides of the issue in this public engagement process.”
All three ROO public input meetings are open to all community members who want to participate. Content is identical in each meeting, but all three have a specific group they are focused on so that staff members can try to tailor the discussion to certain groups. Monday’s meeting was meant to be for the real estate, investor and development community, the Feb. 16 meeting is focused on neighborhood groups and associations, and the Feb. 22 meeting is geared toward students.
An online survey was scheduled to launch Monday night, but as of 9:30 p.m., the College Station website was still down. The website, cstx.gov, has been unavailable since Thursday afternoon due to a hardware failure with the city’s third-party vendor. The survey is scheduled to close on Feb. 26.
If the ROO is passed, property owners will need to gather signatures from people in their subdivision agreeing to the implementation of the ROO, then the City Council would also have to give the final stamp of approval for occupancy to be limited to no more than two people.
Monday’s meeting participants were asked if they thought 50% plus 1, 58%, or 67% was an appropriate number of people needed to submit an overlay rezoning application. However, 67% percent of poll respondents said they think that a different percentage is necessary. Halle-Schramm said many were in favor of 75% or higher.
The last poll question gave people seven options of what type of grandfathering regulation they would prefer. Eighty percent said “All homes in the subdivision currently exceeding two unrelated individuals should be permitted to continue indefinitely.”
Halle-Schramm said during her Monday presentation that discussions about an ordinance that could restrict occupancy in single-family neighborhoods has been ongoing for decades. This most recent push that began within the past year was initiated at the request of City Council members, she said.
However, not all City Council members are in support of the ROO, such as Monday night meeting attendee Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha.
In a March 4 workshop meeting, the Planning & Zoning Commission will hear about the data the city staff collects throughout the upcoming Zoom meetings and the online survey. The City Council will hear the same information in a March 11 workshop meeting. In late March or April, the Planning & Zoning Commission and the City Council will vote on the ROO.
Links to the upcoming Zoom meetings are available at the city’s blog at bit.ly/2O6GzIF. All meetings start at 6 p.m. The online survey will be available at cstx.gov/ROO when the city website is back up.