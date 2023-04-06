College Station is keeping it “cool” after receiving a $43,000-plus grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service, to plant over 100 trees in the city to reduce the urban heat island effect.

The Texas A&M Forest Service had a total of 10 applicants in each category which applied for the 2023 Community Forestry Grant in the amount of $43,302, according to Gretchen Riley, who serves as the Texas A&M Forest Systems Department head.

“When we decided we wanted to do this grant process again, we looked at what are some of the issues we want to address: what do we want to catalyze out there? One was this concept of climate resiliency, another was human health, equity and accessibility, these are two issues that are important today and we foresee them being important into the future,” she said. “College Station’s project rose to being at the top. … It was pretty exciting. We don’t often award to our own city; it was really nice to be able to do that.”

The city council approved its “Cooling College Station Plan” in September last year and directed city staff to find funding for the project that would run over the course of five years in order to plant 1,289 trees across eight city-owned hot spots where planting can produce the most beneficial outcomes for heat mitigation.

In 2021, the council heard an initial presentation from Michael Ostrowski, the city’s director of planning and development, about heat islands and the effects they have on cities and ways to prevent them. Heat islands are urbanized areas that experience higher temperatures than outlying areas; structures such as buildings and roads absorb and re-emit the sun’s heat more than natural landscapes such as forests and bodies of water, according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s website. Urban areas, where these structures are highly concentrated and greenery is limited, become “islands” of higher temperatures relative to outlying areas, the EPA stated.

The priority planting areas include — from hottest to least hot — Edelweiss Park, Sandstone Park, Edelweiss Gartens Park, Anderson Park, Pebble Creek Park, Tarrow Park and Wayne Smith Athletic Complex, Wolf Pen Creek Park and Veterans Park and Athletic Complex, Ostrowski said.

With this newly accepted grant, he said the funds will go toward planting 117 trees in two parks: with 56 trees in the Tarrow & Wayne Smith Athletic Complex and 61 in Bee Creek Park. The city would be required to match that same amount, and the award will help implement some of the tree-planting projects identified in their five-year plan, Ostrowski said.

“Texas A&M Forest Service has been phenomenal to work with from helping us develop the plan and information as well as some of the funding that they have provided through this grant as well as some other funding they have provided when we wrote the report,” Ostrowski said. “They also pledged $15,000 per year for two years, to help purchase and plant trees in the areas and they also pledged 250 seedlings for annual distribution for the residential tree program.”

The “Cooling College Station Plan” also includes planting 2,806 trees on right of way/other city property areas, and another 692 total trees across additional city parks including: Art & Myra Bright, Bee Creek, Brison, Castle Rock, Crescent Pointe, Eastgate, Gabbard, Jack & Dorothy Miller, John Crompton, Oaks, Reatta Meadows, Richard Center, Stephen C. Beachy Central and the Aggie Field of Honor & Memorial Cemetery and College Station Cemetery, Ostrowski said.

Trees to be planted may include live oak, Mexican white oak, desert willow, chinquapin, bald cypress, pecan, sycamore and loblolly pine, and would be 2-3.5 inch caliper trees. The total number of trees over the course of five years for the planting plan would be 4,787, and would cost about $3.7 million, adjusted for inflation, over the course of five years, Ostrowski said in September.

Riley emphasized the importance of planting trees, especially in urban areas.

“In order to make cities livable and good places for us to be, we need to plant trees; we need to use trees; we need to consider them as an important infrastructure just as we do the road network,” she said. “We must have trees in order to compensate for some of the things we do as people as when we disrupt that natural ecosystem when we put in houses, streets, businesses and so on. … We forget about trees, as part of a city, and we are responsible for ensuring those are planted and a part of the whole ecosystem.”