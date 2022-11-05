College Station prepares for all things Christmas

As the air starts to feel a bit crisp in the early morning and in the late evening, residents can look forward to all things Christmas in the coming weeks.

College Station City Council heard a presentation on the Christmas in College Station Campaign on Oct. 27, which was put together by Visit College Station. Aubrey Nettles, the city’s tourism marketing manager, relayed all the upcoming events residents can attend for the kickoff to the holiday season.

“The 2022 Christmas in College Station season will kick off on Nov. 11 with the opening day of the 25th season of Santa’s Wonderland,” she said. “This is the third year College Station is doing Christmas in College Station. We started in the peak of the pandemic and it was interesting and fun and it has continued to be a success so we are very excited for this third year.”

Nettles said they have three primary goals for their campaign.

“That is to drive more visitors to College Station in November and December, and increase our hotel stays in College Station hotels, and impact our overall economy by getting those folks to go to our retail and restaurants as well,” she said. “In partnership with Santa’s Wonderland, we feature Santa-certified hotels for those traveling to town for Christmas in College Station or even those of us that need a little stay-cation.”

Eighteen hotels are participating this year by offering a special discounted rate or offering a festive gift to those visiting the hotel during Christmas in College Station, she said.

Nettles said visitors can use the Christmas in College Station booking link being advertised on the city’s webpage as well as Santa’s Wonderland webpage.

Within the campaign they have created a “holidays deal pass” as a way to have retailers involved with Christmas in College Station, she said. College Station businesses also can participate by adding a deal or special on the holiday deals pass online.

“Any College Station business can participate by signing up,” she said. “The holidays deal pass is available to both residents and visitors and it is used through a mobile phone app.”

Nettles said the Kickoff to Christmas event will be held on from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12 at Aggieland Outfitters.

“We will have vendors, live music, Christmas shopping, it is really our first chance to get in the Christmas groove, so join us there to kick off Christmas,” she said. “We then have our traditional Christmas in the Park, and while Lights On happens on Nov. 24, the weekend event for Christmas in the Park is from Dec. 2-3. Folks can enjoy hayrides, snow slides, photos with Santa and my son’s new favorite thing to do, adopt a holiday parks pal. Shuttles will be running from Post Oak Mall on both days from 4 p.m. to midnight.”

Nettles added that Howdy Holly Days has become popular at Northgate, and will be held from 4-8 p.m. Dec. 10. “We have space for 60 vendors and those spots are filling up very quickly,” she said.

Live music, photo ops, trucks and a visit from Santa are expected. Free parking will be available at the surface lot and the parking garage on the day of the event.

“Last year we started a Sip N’ Shop component to help integrate the Northgate establishments more, and it was very successful so we are working on implementing that this year,” Nettles said.

The Holiday Artisan Market at Century Square is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 18 and there will be vendors along the Green as well as live music.

“We received a ton of interest from people who want vendors in our markets so we have opened that up online, and our Century Square market is already full, and the Howdy Holidays is filling up very quickly,” she said. “If you know someone who is interested please tell them not to delay, because we only have a small number of spots left, but we are really excited that we have so much interest.”

Nettles said the marketing campaign kicked off in late September, and results have been positive.

“We have spent roughly $19,500 on digital ads so far. Those ads have delivered 3.7 million impressions, generating nearly 30,000 engagements [online],” she said. “Our engagement rate of 80% means that 80% of people who see our ads engage with them and our campaign will continue through early December.”

Mayor Karl Mooney said he was looking forward to the Holiday Artisan Market and hoped that it would be something people would look forward to every year.

Councilwoman Linda Harvell commended Nettles and her team for putting together a thorough campaign in the short time they had.

For more information go to, visit.cstx.gov/christmas.