College Station police investigating homicide

The College Station Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station, according to the department's Twitter page. 

The gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital, and at 11 a.m. Wednesday was pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to the Twitter post. 

The victim has been identified as Rashawn Jones. His date of birth is Feb. 25, 1996. If anyone has any further information, call CSPD at 979-764-3600.

 

