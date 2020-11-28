College Station Police Department receives $40,000 grant to fund traffic efforts

The College Station Police Department will be stepping up traffic enforcement efforts after being awarded a $40,000 grant aimed at reducing auto-related crashes, fatalities and injuries.

The Texas Department of Transportation awarded the grant to fund overtime pay for officers focused on reducing speeding, seat belt violations, traffic control violations, drunken driving and enforcement of the state’s texting-and-driving law.

The police department said in a statement announcing the grant that the funding allows the department to schedule extra shifts specifically targeting traffic violations.

The program will run through Sept. 30, the department said.

“It is proven fact that using seat belts, driving the speed limit, and not driving distracted or impaired saves lives and prevents injuries,” the department said in the announcement. “This [Selective Traffic Enforcement Program] grant allows our officers to focus added time and attention to enforce these basic traffic laws, keeping residents and visitors of College Station safer.”