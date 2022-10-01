College Station neighborhood vies to restrict number of people per home

College Station City Council members recently approved a specific request from homeowners in the North Forest Estates Subdivision along Justin Avenue, which will regulate how many persons not related to one another may live in a single-family home.

Upon request and a lengthy process from the homeowners, the council approved 6-1 — with Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha against — a request to add a Restricted Occupancy Overlay to the zoning for 26 lots/homes along Justin Avenue in North Forest Estates.

City staff said this is the first time a College Station neighborhood has been approved for this type of overlay, which provides a subdivision-specific occupancy regulation of no more than two unrelated people per single-family dwelling or accessory living quarters. That means no more than two people who are not directly related to the homeowners can live in the home.

Alyssa Halle-Schramm, the city’s long-range planning administrator, addressed the council at the Sept. 22 meeting and said the North Forest Estates Subdivision was designated suburban residential. She explained how the city offers certain tools to help neighborhoods obtain or keep their neighborhood quality.

“Pursuing a single-family overlay zoning is a tool that a neighborhood can choose for itself to help address and mitigate perceived anticipated and actual change within an established neighborhood, [and] as a tool to address those issues of over occupancy and to preserve neighborhood character,” she said. “This request is in alignment with the Comprehensive Plan.”

In order to establish a Restricted Occupancy Overlay, the process requires that a subdivision interested in pursuing must form a petition committee, she said. The North Forest Estates Subdivision Committee collected signatures from a majority of the 26 homeowners, she said, and city staff verified 19 signatures of people who were OK with pursuing the overlay.

“The ROO [Restricted Occupancy Overlay] standard is 50% plus one must be in support,” Halle-Schramm said.

With 19 of the 26 signatures required, the petition committee was able to make its request to council. One committee member, Mark Hawthorne, was present at the council meeting and explained why the subdivision wanted to have a Restricted Occupancy Overlay in place.

“North Forest Estates is an association of 26 single-family homes in a quiet middle class neighborhood. The majority of the residents have lived in the neighborhood for about 10 years,” he said. “The ROO positively affects our property values. The ROO shifts enforcement from homeowners and neighbors and the HOA to the city, thus preserving neighborhood relationships. The ROO decreases the chance of corporate entities attempting to purchase property for investment purposes.”

Cunha asked Halle-Schramm if there was data to suggest that a Restricted Occupancy Overlay would raise property values, and was told there was not. Hawthorne then further explained he did not believe the overlay raises property values, but “positively effects” property values.

Cunha also asked Hawthorne what he was specifically worried about in his reasoning for wanting to restrict the number of unrelated people living in those homes.

Hawthorne said residents wanted to keep the area a single-family neighborhood, without the worry of college students moving in or nearby.

“Our residents say ‘We don’t want to have houses with students.’ It’s not we don’t want to live by ‘those kind of people,’ it is that our neighborhood is a single-family residential neighborhood; that is the way the residents want to keep it,” he said. “The other two streets have a lot of rental property and students. We don’t get their traffic for the most part. In this whole argument about student housing versus residential, there has been a lot of conversations about noise and about traffic. We don’t have that and we don’t want that.”

Hawthorne, a one-time Texas A&M student, said residents like the students but want to keep their neighborhood the way it is.

“If you look at the other two streets that are adjacent to ours, the homes that have student population are rentals,” he said. “And you can tell driving down the street, which properties are rental properties. I don’t want that in our neighborhood.”

Councilwoman Linda Harvell said she was in favor or the overlay because it amplifies neighborhood integrity.

“If a neighborhood has come together and this is what you all would like for your neighborhood to be, I am in support of this because you all have agreed. This is your quality of life,” she said. “It is a single-family neighborhood. You all want to maintain that integrity and quality of life.”

Mayor Karl Mooney, and councilmen Bob Brick, John Crompton, Dennis Maloney and John Nichols were also in favor of the overlay. Cunha explained her reasoning for voting against.

“I understand what everybody is saying,” she said. “I will just close with when maintaining the quality of life means excluding people from your neighborhood, I think that’s a problem.”

Halle-Schramm said neighborhoods interested in pursuing a ROO can contact the city’s planning and development services at 764-3570 or email cspds@cstx.gov.