College Station native Sidney Glasshoff was only a few weeks old when she was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis (NF), a genetic condition where the gene that suppresses tumor growth is absent and often causes benign tumors to grow on nerve tissue. While some NF patients have minimal neurological problems, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons’ website said others experience profound effects.

In accordance with May being NF Awareness Month, Glasshoff sought two proclamations: one from her hometown of College Station and the other from her current town of Austin.

“Both the city of College Station and the city of Austin responded pretty quickly and agreed to do a proclamation,” Glasshoff said.

Both proclamations named Wednesday, May 17 as World Neurofibromatosis Day.

“That’s just something that’s been inspiring seeing that my hometown and the town I currently live in are both willing to help me drive this awareness and support me in my awareness efforts,” Glasshoff said. “It affects people no matter how old you are, no matter where you come from, no matter your race or ethnicity; it affects people of all genders, all sizes and so it’s really cool having the city on your side to help support you and bringing awareness to that.”

Having graduated from A&M Consolidated High School in 2016 among other accomplishments, Glasshoff refuses to be defined by her diagnosis and strives to raise awareness for others diagnosed with NF.

From battling the comorbidities that NF brings, including being neurodivergent, and overcoming learning and social disabilities, Glasshoff said it was often a struggle to perform tasks that were easy for others. This in addition to traveling to doctor’s appointments made it difficult for her to make new friends and meet new people.

Glasshoff said NF is very rare. Because of this, she traveled to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston to see a specialist and did not meet another NF patient until her early 20s.

This sparked Glasshoff's goal of starting a nonprofit in NF awareness so that others who are diagnosed have an organization to turn to for support.

“It’s kind of upsetting and depressing at times being so alone, so I want to start a nonprofit that raises awareness and makes people feel like it’s OK to talk about these things,” she said. “I feel like getting that awareness out will really help with that and help people realize our societal norms.”

Being neurodivergent also affects Glasshoff’s motor skills, which she combats on a daily basis. Following her graduation from Consol, she began working at a plasma center where she learned phlebotomy skills and became a top phlebotomist at her center.

She then moved to Austin where she works as an AmeriCorps member at a conservation-based nonprofit and does small-engine repairs on chainsaws. While this allows her to give back to her new community and make a difference — something she credits her grandfather for instilling in her — it also has allowed Glasshoff the opportunity to spread NF awareness.

“It’s been really difficult, but it’s also given me a lot of passion and a lot of drive just to make it through and given me this passion to drive awareness and make people more aware of the condition and the difficulties that come with it,” she said. “It just gives me a way to think and to problem solve in a way that’s different than how other people process things.”

About two years ago, Glasshoff began practicing graphic design in order to create stickers in celebration of and to raise awareness for NF. With a goal of selling 100 stickers, she is only asking buyers to pay for shipping.

To purchase a sticker or to learn more about Glasshoff’s journey, go to linktr.ee/sidneysnfstory.