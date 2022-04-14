College Station Middle School pair find they are a perfect (kidney) match

When Dawn Oden interviewed Jamie Alvarado in the summer of 2018 for a position at College Station Middle School, she did not realize how impactful Alvarado would be to her life.

On Tuesday, the two friends and co-workers will form an even deeper bond as Alvarado, the attendance clerk at the school, donates a kidney to Oden, who has a disease called IgA nephropathy — also known as Berger’s disease — that affects her kidneys.

“I say it’s a God thing, looking back at all the signs,” Oden said. “She got picked out of 100 applicants for that job. … [CSMS Principal Oliver Hadnot and she] picked her and we both agreed on her, and little did I know the person who was going to end up saving my life was right under my nose.”

Students and employees of CSMS and the College Station school district lined the main hallway of the school, created cards and cheered for both Oden and Alvarado in a send-off Thursday before the Easter holiday. The pair will undergo the transplant procedure Tuesday at Houston Methodist Hospital.

Alvarado should be cleared to leave the hospital the same day as surgery; however, Oden, administrative assistant at the school, will not be back for the rest of the school year.

This will be Oden’s second kidney transplant. She received her first kidney from her brother in 2014 and was doing well until December 2020 when she contracted COVID. She said in May 2021 that her doctors believe the coronavirus prompted the second round of her disease, putting her back on dialysis and, eventually, the transplant list.

Oden said her doctors were hopeful dialysis could prevent the need for another transplant, but her family members began the process of testing to see if they were a match just in case.

Alvarado tested in December 2021 and found out she was a match.

“It seems like from day one everything just fell into place,” Alvarado said. “Everything worked out exactly how it was supposed to work out; the results came back exactly how they were supposed to come back, and there haven’t been many hiccups. God has just been at the forefront of this.”

Alvarado said the two did not know each other before she began at the school, but the connection they shared was immediate.

“I’m the person who has four quarters instead of 100 pennies, and she’s definitely one of my quarters,” Oden said. “Even more than that, though, she’s like a sister to me. She’s family. My family has accepted her as family. It’s a bond.”

Oden said there was only a “teeny tiny” chance she would find a match from someone who was not a living relative after she learned her sister could not be a donor.

“That was very disappointing and [Alvarado] was in the room when I got the news, and she said, ‘We’re going to find a kidney for you. Where do I sign up?’” Oden said. “I would never ask anybody to do that, and she did it.”

Alvarado did not tell Oden she tested out of fear she would not be a match. She tested anonymously. Oden found out when someone let a name slip and she heard “Jamie,” and was the one to tell Alvarado she was a match.

“I was shocked, but not in the least surprised because if you know Jamie, that’s just what she does,” Oden said. “This whole campus is like this, from the top to the bottom.”

Oden said she does not take that support from her campus family for granted, describing herself as blessed. That campus family includes the students.

In 2021, they raised money for Oden with a walk-a-thon and discussed how a person can be a live organ donor. They showed their support again Thursday.

“I’m never surprised with how giving this entire campus is, even the students, even though they can be bratty seventh and eighth graders. They really stand up when they need to,” Oden said.

Alvarado added, “Their hearts are as big as their attitudes, and they’re precious. They’re sincere and they care.”

Alvarado appreciates the well-wishes but was hesitant, at first, to share her story publicly. She wanted the attention to remain on Oden’s story, saying she is not doing it for a “pat on the back.”

“My friend needs a kidney. I have it. Now it’s hers. And it’s that simple,” she said.

However, sharing their story together has helped continue raise awareness for live organ donation with a school employee already asking to learn more when Alvarado returns.

Alvarado said she learned one shared donor can save more than 60 lives through kidney-swap donations in which one person’s donor matches with another transplant recipient, whose donor matches with another patient and it continues.

“So we’ve reached one on this campus; who knows how many lives can be changed with just that one,” Alvarado said. “It’s something very new to me. I didn’t have a clue about it prior to meeting her. Now, it’s amazing what people can do. You just have to know where to start, and once you get started, it’s a breeze.”

Oden said that education and awareness about being a live organ donor is why she wants to continue sharing her story.

The timeline for Oden’s return to school is undetermined, but she is hopeful to come back in July. She said her doctors have reassured her they would not have her go through the procedure unless they felt confident it would succeed.

Alvarado said Thursday she is not scared, nervous or anxious about the procedure because she believes the positive outcome that it will produce.

“There’s risk in everything,” she said. “There’s risk getting in my vehicle and driving to work every day. I do it. I mean, just because there’s a risk in this, I wouldn’t change it for the world.

“Dawn has two amazing boys and a granddaughter that is her world, and if this doesn’t happen, if she doesn’t get this kidney, if things progress and get worse, that’s time that she’s not going to have with those people. That’s one less day, you know, to hold your grandbaby. That’s one less day to hear stories of your son’s senior year in college. I couldn’t imagine having one less day with my kids, and to know that I can change that, why wouldn’t you. It’s the outcome that keeps me going, and there is no fear.”