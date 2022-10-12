College Station mayor seeks to bring YMCA to town

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney has started an initiative that has been in the works for the last 12 years to bring a YMCA to Bryan-College Station.

“When we look at the population growth that we have, we have families with or without young children and we have seniors who are moving back to Bryan-College Station, we needed something that could provide the kind of opportunities for social interaction, physical health and emotional support,” Mooney said Wednesday. “And over time it became clear — to me at least — that the YMCA might be the source of that.”

According to the YMCA website, the YMCA is a nonprofit “committed to strengthening community by empowering young people, improving the health and well-being of people of all ages and inspiring action in and across communities.”

Mooney and four other councilmembers, along with two city managers, heard Tuesday from YMCA representatives and community members at City Hall to engage in a dialogue about ways to bring the organization to town.

Mooney said it was almost 12 years ago when this idea first took hold as he was driving through Burton and decided to visit its local YMCA.

“I spoke with the executive director there and found that even in a small town there was a demand for a YMCA,” he said. “Complete with a pool, gym, daycare, afterschool programs, teen programs, programs for moms, all kinds of family things and swimming lessons for little ones and a program for seniors.”

At that moment, he said he realized a YMCA would be nice to have as a way for all age groups to be engaged in activities in town. He said was in meetings with the YMCA at the national level out of Houston, but then Hurricane Harvey struck in 2017 and halted those conversations. The discussions were put on hold once more during COVID-19, he said, but now they are at the point where they can open the conversation again.

“As a result of COVID, cities received some funding from the federal government and we have a variety of ways we can use those ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act] funds,” he said. “Some of those funds could be used to build a rec center, and the city council in College Station has charged our city manager with investigating what a rec center should look like in College Station.”

Mooney said ARPA funds could be used for a rec center or a YMCA.

“We have a couple of old Alberton’s places we could use, there is the old Academy on Highway 6, the old Stein Mart on Texas Avenue that is empty,” he said. “And we have a couple buildings at Post Oak Mall that are empty right now, the old Bealls and the Macy’s.”

During the meeting, Mooney said it was clear that residents wanted an indoor pool that was accessible to the public, especially therapy and lap pools for senior citizens. Mooney said he also wants to have inclusive programs.

“We had one mom there [at the meeting] who has three sons who are mildly autistic, and the YMCA has a program for kids who have special needs,” he said. “She came because she had done her research and she knew that the YMCA could provide that for her sons. How wonderful would that be to say College Station has that kind of a program?”

Mooney said it's clear this is something citizens want, and he is seeking input from citizens and city staff to look at ways to make it happen.

“The one thing about the YMCA is it doesn’t turn anybody away,” he said. “If you can’t afford to go, the YMCA has a very robust scholarship program, and that was another reason why I really wanted to encourage the YMCA to take a look at College Station.”

After Mooney terms out as mayor, he said he will still make it his goal to have a YMCA in town.

“I want to make sure we have a YMCA here. Whether if it is a free-standing YMCA or whether it runs the rec center that the city eventually builds,” he said. “If the city builds a rec center, I want to make sure that everyone has access to it. Whether you are an infant and maybe your folks don’t have the money to pay, or you’re a teen or a young person or a senior who is on a fixed limited income, I want to make sure that you have the quality of life that could be made available to you by participation in YMCA programs.”

Mooney is seeking members for the YMCA Founders Group. To sign up, email him at kmooney@cstx.gov or call 764-3541.

The next YMCA discussion meeting will be held Nov. 16 at College Station City Hall.

For more information about the YMCA, visit ymca.org.