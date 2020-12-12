College Station man jailed in store robbery case

A College Station man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Friday after he allegedly robbed a convenience store and tried to run from police, authorities said.

According to College Station police, a clerk at a gas station in the 1800 block of Brothers Boulevard called authorities around 11 p.m. Thursday and said a man was trying to open the doors to the business, which were locked. Police began searching the area and drove to a convenience store in the 2200 block of Longmire Drive, where an officer saw Johntae Javon Johnson Jr., 22, jumping over the counter with a bag in his hand, a report notes. As the officer circled around, the clerk yelled out the front door that Johnson had just robbed the store, police said.

Johnson ran from police and at one point dropped a bag that had cash falling out of it, a report notes. He was eventually detained. An investigation determined Johnson had pointed a handgun at the clerk.

Johnson is charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and evading arrest, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail. He is being held on $52,000 bond.