College Station man arrested for fraudulently selling his father’s home

A College Station man was arrested Monday after attempting to buy an RV with a $266,570.78 check obtained after forging his father’s signature in order to sell his father’s house, according to police

Lael Schiffhauer, 50, was charged with forgery of $150,000 to $300,000 against an elderly individual, which is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a fine of no more than $10,000.

On July 13, officers responded to a report from Schiffhauer’s sister, who claimed that Schiffhauer had sold their elderly father’s home without the father’s permission using a forged durable power of attorney document, police said.

According to law enforcement, Schiffhauer’s sister had been contacted by a notary who said he had notarized a durable power of attorney document for Schiffhauer without the father being present, and that he believed Schiffhauer had used it to sell their father’s home.

On July 14, officers said they met with the title company that the property was sold. Schiffhauer was supposedly given a check for $266,570.78 for the home after Schiffhauer provided documentation that was later found to contain forged signatures.

On July 18, Schiffhauer was found by police attempting to buy an RV with the fraudulent check, according to law enforcement.

According to Brazos County jail records, Schiffhauer was being held on $25,000 bond as of Tuesday afternoon.