College Station looks to adjust definition of ‘related’ for proposed housing ordinance

College Station city staff members are looking to adjust the definition of “related” in a potential ordinance that could give subdivisions a zoning option to restrict home occupancy to no more than two unrelated people.
Staff planner Jade Broadnax said the city had started collecting community input but received “heavy pushback” from people on both sides of the issue concerning the ordinance’s definition of “related.”
The current College Station “related” definition, she said, limits relation to the first or second degree of consanguinity or affinity. This means that the only people who are considered related are a spouse, parent/child, brother/sister, grandparent, grandchild, parent in-law or daughter/son-in-law. Relationships including cousins, great-grandparents, aunt/uncle, niece/nephew and more would not be permitted.
In June, city council members expressed interest in the ordinance but stressed that a final decision would not be made without substantial public input.
Broadnax said that the city connected with neighborhood leaders this month and was planning to meet with the real estate and development community in September before moving on to students in October. But now, the public input phase is on hold until city staff receives more direction on how to make the definition more inclusive.
Currently, staff is talking with the legal department and the city manager’s office about ways to move forward. Broadnax said staff members plan to present findings to council at a workshop meeting in September so that elected officials can give direction on the next steps they want to see.
Many who spoke in favor of the ordinance at the June city council meeting cited defending neighborhood integrity and the need to control issues such as noise in neighborhoods. Those opposed expressed concern that such an ordinance would discriminate against students and people in lower socioeconomic backgrounds.
At the beginning of this month, College Station released a poll for community members to weigh in on the issue. Broadnax said it currently has 2,300 responses. The replies have not been sifted through yet, so the feedback that has been heard so far is from means including emails to staff and council and social media responses to information about the potential ordinance.
Broadnax said the poll will remain open until next Monday. It can be accessed at surveymonkey.com/r/ROO_Poll.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!