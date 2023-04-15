The newly formed College Station Parks Foundation plans to develop a list of priorities when it comes to operations and maintenance of the city's 56 developed parks.

Steve Wright, the city’s director of Parks and Recreation, introduced David White, the founder of the College Station Parks Foundation, during last week’s council meeting. White, president and CEO of the 4-H Youth Development Foundation, said after reviewing the city’s strategic plan, he wanted to put together a board for parks.

“I went out and did research of all cities that did have a parks board, this is not a new concept, and many cities around the country have parks foundations. But what I found was we have two models here in Texas that really are the leaders in the country when it comes to park foundations,” White told the council on Thursday. “The first is Austin; they have a very successful parks foundation. Another model that is super successful is the memorial park conservancy in Houston.”

White created a formation committee in September last year with eight members to look at whether a parks foundation was a possibility for College Station. Soon after they gained nonprofit status and secured some board members, he said.

Board members are: former College Station Mayor Ben White; Susan Ballabina, vice president of academic and strategic collaborations at Texas A&M; former councilman John Crompton; Scott Shafer, professor at Texas A&M for recreation and parks; Steve Beachy, the city’s former director of parks and recreation; Becky Chumley, the owner of Impact Marketing; Kelly Kelby, the city’s former associate director for the parks department; Hunter Goodwin, president and CEO of Oldham Goodwin Realty; Mike King, who was on the formation committee; Darlene Lively, manager for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

White said it is imperative the board work closely with the city council, the city manager’s office, the parks department and Texas A&M.

“Everything that we do as a College Station Parks Foundation, we will do with agreements with the city council,” he said. “We are going to abide by your rules, we are going to abide by your policies, so everything that we do will be 100% reviewed by our attorney, by your attorney and be signed off by city manager’s office and city council.”

White said he made it clear to their board it will have no naming rights.

“This is something that you as the College Station City Council have the authority to do,” he said.

Following the presentation, Councilman Dennis Maloney and Councilman William Wright said they were grateful Texas A&M is involved.

During that initial foundation meeting, White also said a board member asked about operations and maintenance. He told the council that he doesn’t have a “blanket answer,” but that it will be discussed with them.

“There is going to be some stipulations that our donors might put on some of our funds, but I can assure you we are not going to deny any O&M responsibility,” he said. “But we are going to work with you on O&M because we know that is a big issue when it comes to maintenance of our parks.”

Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha said while she was excited about this new venture, she had concerns regarding maintenance and operations.

“What I remember is that when the [Alex] Caruso Court, [a city-owned basketball court in Castlegate Park] was first discussed on the council, there was some assurances that there would be private funding. I do believe the city ended up paying for the resurfacing of those courts,” she said. “I love the Fun for All Playground, [located in the Stephen C. Beachy Central Park], it is my absolute favorite. I think it is a beautiful example of where this could go. However, I went this weekend and all of the mallets on the xylophones are missing, the seatbelt on the duo-swing is missing and the splash pad I recently saw on the city website is closed for repairs. I worry about O&M.”

Cunha said moving forward she is going to look at O&M because she worries what the parks will looks like 10 or 15 years down the road. Councilman Mark Smith agreed, saying upkeep is crucial.

White also said one project they are looking at is Hensel Park, 502 South College Ave., as they believe they can enhance that property and “make it a beautiful area.”

Councilwoman Linda Harvell said that though Hensel Park needs help, she would like to see College Station parks treated before there is work on outer city parks.

White said in response that he has set up monthly meetings to discuss priorities, and that he just wanted to put Hensel Park on the radar.

For more information or view the College Station Parks Foundation’s mission, visit csparksfoundation.org or call 979-587-6879.