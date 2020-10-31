College Station ISD offers free breakfast, lunch to students

Beginning Monday, all students in College Station can receive a free breakfast and lunch for the remainder of the school year.
College Station ISD’s Child Nutrition Department has received a waiver from the Texas Department of Agriculture that will give all students in the district the option to have a free cafeteria breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday. This does not apply to any extra or a la carte food items, which will still be available for purchase.
Any student, regardless of income, is eligible for the program.
“Some students don’t have the resources to have meals that are so well-balanced and meeting all of their nutritional needs at home,” said Bridget Goodlett, CSISD’s child nutrition director. “The fact that we can provide that at no charge to them at breakfast and lunch each day is very important.”
Part of the program, Goodlett said, is serving the community. Any child age 1 to 18 is able to receive a curbside meal from one of four locations in College Station from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Meals include lunch for that day and breakfast for the following day. The district’s virtual learners will also receive meals during those times.
The four curbside pickup locations are at A&M Consolidated High School and College Hills, River Bend and Southwood Valley elementary schools. To partake in the curbside pick-up, an email must be sent by 9 a.m. the day of meal pick-up to the child nutrition manager at one of the four participating campuses for which days meals are requested. Children not enrolled in the district wishing to receive a meal will need to be present or show a birth certificate when picking up meals.
“It’s a huge deal for our community,” Goodlett said. “Very excited to be able to offer this to all of our students.”
Goodlett said this program is an extension of the Summer Food Service Program that usually runs from June to August.
One question moving forward, Goodlett said, is what the amount of children will choose to get food from the schools once all students will be able to eat for free. She added she’s spoken with other districts that recently started this program and was told their numbers went up, but the increase was slow and manageable.
“It isn’t like the next day you turn around and you have hundreds more students that are ready to eat,” Goodlett said, “but their numbers are increasing and they’re serving more kids.”
For additional information, contact the CSISD Child Nutrition Office at 979-764-5450.
