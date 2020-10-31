College Station ISD offers free breakfast, lunch to students

Beginning Monday, all students in College Station can receive a free breakfast and lunch for the remainder of the school year.

College Station ISD’s Child Nutrition Department has received a waiver from the Texas Department of Agriculture that will give all students in the district the option to have a free cafeteria breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday. This does not apply to any extra or a la carte food items, which will still be available for purchase.

Any student, regardless of income, is eligible for the program.

“Some students don’t have the resources to have meals that are so well-balanced and meeting all of their nutritional needs at home,” said Bridget Goodlett, CSISD’s child nutrition director. “The fact that we can provide that at no charge to them at breakfast and lunch each day is very important.”

Part of the program, Goodlett said, is serving the community. Any child age 1 to 18 is able to receive a curbside meal from one of four locations in College Station from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Meals include lunch for that day and breakfast for the following day. The district’s virtual learners will also receive meals during those times.