College Station ISD Education Foundation awards grants to campuses

“These are the things that our budget doesn’t allow us to buy, but you think, ‘How amazing would it be to have these things?’ ” she said.

Luther and Leslie Bloomer, speech-language pathologist in the district, received a grant for $2,725 to install a CORE board in each of the district’s 10 elementary school playgrounds. The large metal boards, to be created by CC Creations, will have simple words and pictures that help nonverbal and limited verbal students communicate with their peers and teachers.

The boards will be identical to the paper versions the students use in their classrooms with color-coded words and pictures, such as yes, please, wait, turn, ready, finish, now and later.

The device will give the students more independence to where they might not need a teacher next to them the entire time to facilitate interactions with their classmates, allowing those special education students to be like their peers.

That independence is important to establish in elementary school, she said, so the students are prepared to enter adulthood.