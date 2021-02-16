College Station ISD cancels Wednesday classes, Tuesday board meeting

College Station ISD has canceled in-person and virtual classes on Wednesday -- as well as Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting -- due to dangerous road conditions, power outages and rolling brownouts in the area.

School status for Thursday and Friday will be determined later. College Station ISD said in a release the district could pivot to asynchronous virtual learning on Thursday and Friday, depending on the availability of electricity.

The Texas Education Agency has announced any school district experiencing widespread power disruption due to the weather will be eligible for a missed school day waiver and won’t be required to make up the day of class.