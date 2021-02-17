College Station ISD cancels Thursday classes

The College Station school district has canceled both in-person and virtual classes Thursday due to continued dangerous road conditions, power outages and rolling brownouts in the area.

A decision regarding Friday’s classes will be made Thursday. District officials said in a statement Tuesday that the district could pivot to asynchronous virtual learning on Friday, depending on the availability of electricity.

The Texas Education Agency has announced any school district experiencing widespread power disruption due to the weather will be eligible for a missed school day waiver and won’t be required to make up the day of class.

College Station schools have been closed all week due to the winter weather and power conditions.