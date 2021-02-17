 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station ISD cancels Thursday classes
0 comments
breaking

College Station ISD cancels Thursday classes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The College Station school district has canceled both in-person and virtual classes Thursday due to continued dangerous road conditions, power outages and rolling brownouts in the area.

A decision regarding Friday’s classes will be made Thursday. District officials said in a statement Tuesday that the district could pivot to asynchronous virtual learning on Friday, depending on the availability of electricity.

The Texas Education Agency has announced any school district experiencing widespread power disruption due to the weather will be eligible for a missed school day waiver and won’t be required to make up the day of class.

College Station schools have been closed all week due to the winter weather and power conditions.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA prepares for tricky Mars landing on Thursday

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert