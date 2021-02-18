College Station ISD cancels Friday classes, won't make missed days up

The College Station school district has canceled both in-person and virtual classes Friday due to continued winter storm effects in the area.

College Station ISD officials said the district won't make up any of this week's missed days at a later date. College Station schools have been closed all week due to the winter weather and power conditions.

This decision comes after the Texas Education Agency announced any school district experiencing widespread power disruption due to the weather will be eligible for a missed school day waiver and won’t be required to make up the day of class.