College Station hosts IRECA/TEEX annual rescue event

Practice makes perfect, according to Alex Villarreal, and without it the critical skills required to perform rescues would begin to deteriorate.

The president of the International Rescue & Emergency Care Association was on hand the last several days as the IRECA/TEEX annual conference and challenges event was held at the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service's Brayton Fire Training Field and Disaster City Rescue Campus in College Station.

“You have days and nights, the weekends, you just have to be ready at any time,” Villarreal said. “We need this type of training and to be able to work together with TEEX, and to have them feel comfortable knowing that we know what we’re doing is really helpful.”

Villarreal participated in the challenges with Chevron Philips Chemical Co.–Cedar Bayou, located in Baytown. While Cedar Bayou employees are trained on site, the IRECA event brings in other industries and municipalities to receive training, Villarreal said.

“The experiences of going through these scenarios, which are based off if you were working in our chemical plant or chemical refinery, allows us to bring the techniques back to work,” Villarreal said.

The IRECA/TEEX partnership was open to anyone looking to participate. Participants took part in a week full of workshops, team evaluations, lectures, hands-on clinics and challenges, some of which were contested in teams while others were solo efforts.

Participants took part in five challenges: the first responders rescue challenge designed to test four-rescuer engine companies; the physical fitness challenge timed a solo individual while they perform rescue and medical skills; the auto extrication challenge had teams of four to six remove a victim from a vehicle; the technical rescue challenge tested a seven-person team’s ability to perform a rescue with limited equipment; and the basic life support challenge had teams of three focus on medical and trauma scenarios.

David Fulbright, TEEX rescue co-chair, said IRECA teaches participants how to do the maximum amount of rescues with a minimum amount of equipment. From his experience teaching across the United States, Fulbright said it’s important that rescuers have the necessary skills in emergencies and not entirely rely on specialized equipment.

“The scenarios are roped to where you can’t have anything premade, everything has to be built,” Fulbright said. “If I tell you to build a four-to-one haul system, a three-to-one, a Z-rig piggyback (rope haul system) they have to know how to build that to perform a rescue.”

A team from Covestro in Baytown competed in the event for the first time, something that was several years in the making, said Covestro safety superintendent Erik Pierce.

“Luckily in our industry we don’t have a whole lot of emergencies where we have to use these skills, but when we have to use them they’re very important," Pierce said, "so this is kind of just something the guys can work toward, create a goal set to be the best that they can be, and prepares them for an actual emergency.”

Stephanie Hyatt, Vertical Integrity Rescue COO and founding partner, and Chris Williams, Vertical Integrity Rescue CEO and founding partner, said they had competed in previous years so decided to volunteer this year to make the event run smoother and safer.

“We have several of our clients out here competing,” Hyatt said. “It’s been invigorating to see some of our clients take some of the skill sets that we’ve worked on earlier in the year and implement them into this competition, and to realize how some of our training is helping them and they’re using it in real life.”

To provide an aspect of realism and better prepare participants for an emergency, real people are used as “patients” in the various challenges, Hyatt said.

“It’s someone’s mother, father, sister, brother and that adds stress, the heat adds stress and there’s no room for error,” Hyatt said. “When else are you ever going to practice like this? You’d hate for your first ever rescue, in your first real-life emergency, to be a real patient.”

Shaggy said stressors can drop the highest levels of performance, so it’s important for individuals and teams to train while surrounded by them to be properly prepared to not only save lives but to stay alive themselves.

“If you ask me what this brings to the table it’s an amazing amount of stressors,” Williams said. “When you have your husband or wife watching you for the first time it’s amazing how stressful that is. Some of these people go from having zero live patients on a rope to young people.”

At the end of day, teams and companies who support the event see that it results in faster rescues being done flawlessly, Williams said.

“We would not be the rescue technicians we are today without IRECA,” he said. “There’s several other big competitions out there that equally prepare you in different ways, but for what we do as employees of a major petrochemical company there’s no better preparation you could have for saving lives in that industry.”

