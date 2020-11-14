College Station High School's principal Parkerson may change roles

The principal at College Station High School is expected to be named to a new role as the College Station school district’s executive director of secondary education.

The board of trustees will consider Superintendent Mike Martindale’s recommended hire at its meeting on Tuesday.

If approved, Tiffany Parkerson would begin transitioning into the new role in December, and a search would begin for her replacement at College Station High School, the district said in a statement.

In the new role, Parkerson would “provide accountability, structure, direction and support to all CSISD secondary schools,” the district’s statement said. “This will include the implementation of instructional best practices and strategies to improve and sustain student achievement and performance.”

Parkerson has worked for the College Station school district for 18 years. She was on the staff of College Station High School as an English teacher and the English department chair when the school opened in 2012.

She was named assistant principal at the school in 2013 and moved to the principal position in 2016.