College Station High School staff member tests positive for COVID-19
breaking

Texas A&M President Michael K. Young urges students to be respectful, use common sense against gathering in large groups.

First Day of School

Students wear face masks as they arrive for the first day of school at College Station High School on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

A staff member at College Station High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email sent by Principal Tiffany Parkerson to parents, guardians, faculty and staff on Wednesday evening.

No other information about the staff member was released, due to privacy requirements.

In the email, Parkerson said the staff member was last present on College Station High School's campus on Tuesday, which was the school's first day of class. Campus areas used by the staff member were closed and sanitized using hospital-grade disinfectant before classes began on Wednesday, according to Parkerson's letter.

Parkerson said College Station ISD and the Brazos County Health District are identifying and notifying those who came into close contact with the infected staff member. Parkerson said those students and staff and will not be allowed to return to the school until after a 14-day quarantine period.

At Texas A&M, at least 10 students in four sororities tested positive for COVID-19 following last week's recruitment events, according to a report from The Battalion.

A&M President Michael K. Young warned students of what could come in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday after images and videos surfaced on social media this past week of students on and off campus gathering in large groups while not social distancing or wearing face coverings.

"We simply will not be able to stick with in-person classes, if we're reckless and dismissive," Young said. "We're all in this together and if we're not in this together, not physically distancing, not wearing face coverings, then we may be headed back to all online classes."

Young said in the video that about 76% of A&M students have returned for in-person classes with the remainder of students fully online for the semester.

An A&M spokesperson said Thursday that A&M will be posting a weekly report of self-reported COVID-19 cases from students, faculty and staff as soon as possible.

Bryan ISD began its 2020-21 school year Thursday with middle and high school students following a block schedule in which they will go to four periods each day for 90 minutes. Blinn College begins classes on Monday.

