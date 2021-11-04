College Station High School presents 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'

A modern update of one of William Shakespeare’s greatest comedies will fill the stage at College Station High School for four performances, starting Thursday night.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is presented by the high school’s fine arts program. Performances are 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 1 p.m. Saturday. All performances will be in the College Station High School auditorium at 4002 Victoria Avenue.

Tickets are $5 for students and $7 for adults and are available online only at www.cshstheatre.com. Tickets will not be available at the door.

Written around 1595, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” originally was set in Athens, but the College Station High School production has been updated to San Francisco in 1969, so be sure to wear some flowers in your hair.

College Station High School theater director Beth Creel said, “As we welcome audiences back to College Station Theatre, we wanted to showcase student talent, with onstage performers and backstage designers and technicians.

“Setting the show in San Francisco in 1969 gives our cast and crew a fresh take on one of Shakespeare’s classic comedies.”