College Station High School presents 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'

A modern update of one of William Shakespeare’s greatest comedies will fill the stage at College Station High School for four performances, starting Thursday night.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is presented by the high school’s fine arts program. Performances are 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 1 p.m. Saturday. All performances will be in the College Station High School auditorium at 4002 Victoria Avenue.
Tickets are $5 for students and $7 for adults and are available online only at www.cshstheatre.com. Tickets will not be available at the door.
Written around 1595, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” originally was set in Athens, but the College Station High School production has been updated to San Francisco in 1969, so be sure to wear some flowers in your hair.
College Station High School theater director Beth Creel said, “As we welcome audiences back to College Station Theatre, we wanted to showcase student talent, with onstage performers and backstage designers and technicians.
“Setting the show in San Francisco in 1969 gives our cast and crew a fresh take on one of Shakespeare’s classic comedies.”
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is the story of the marriage of Theseus and Hippolyta and all the subplots surrounding the wedding. One of those subplots involved a group of actors rehearsing a play they will perform before the ceremony and another revolves four young lovers in conflict.
Cast members are Abigail Corrales, Abigail Jammullamudy, Adelaide North, Anamarie Walker, Avery Burkett, Avery Guyton, Bianca Lasagna-Coloma, Carter Burnell, Carter Crisp, Dylan Wong, Eden Merritt, Ellie Hagen, Ellie Heye, Erin Lewis, Fimi Adesemoye, Hailey Hudson, Hannah Haliburton, Caden Mullins, Jay Mullins, Jessica Corkal, Junior Carreon, Karis Medlock, Landon Downs, Lily Van Zandt, Madelyn Weeks, Mars Ferguson, Matthew Richards, Nessa Larson, Penelope Morris, Nick Geyandova, Quinn Buchanan, Rand Boivie, Rylan Dalton, Savannah Tuttle, Scarlett Whitacre, Swarali Akela, Tatum Hapes, Tessa Cooper and Truitt Snidow.
Members of the crew include Aidyn Sheffield, set; Alexa Ayala, stage manager; Alyssa Watkins, costumes; Bianca Lasagna-Coloma, prop head; Celeste Tomberlin, costumes; Clare Sherman, set; Clara Amstalden, lights; Derek Dotson, student tech director; Elizabeth Wiggins, props; Emily Alfaro, props; Jessica Corkal, student director; Jillian Estrada, sound; Justin Gohlke, set; Keira Logan, lights head; Kendall Quick, hair and makeup; Lauren Byerly, set; Lauren Grabowski, set; Lily Van Zandt, marketing; Lucy Berger, costumes; Madelyn Liesberger, costumes; Mars Ferguson hair and makeup head; Nathaniel Laffin, lights; Seth Bovie, set; and Zoe Moore, hair and makeup.