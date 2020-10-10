College Station Fire Department battles three unrelated blazes on Friday

At about 7:30 a.m., CSFD responded to Texas 6 at the William D. Fitch exit for a tractor-trailer that had caught fire. No one was injured, but the fire destroyed the cab of the truck. The cause of the fire was not immediately available.

The southbound lanes of Texas 6 at the Fitch exit were shut down for about two hours.

Later Friday morning, the department responded to a fire at Oak Forest Mobile Home Park on Krenek Tap Road at around 10:30 a.m. Responding units focused their efforts on two homes in the area, according to an Eagle reporter at the scene.

The reporter saw one person taken away on a stretcher, but information about the person’s injuries was not readily available.

Outside Brazos County, firefighters from Todd Mission, Plantersville Stoneham, Whitehall, Tri-County, Rolling Hills and Magnolia fire departments responded to a blaze at the Texas Renaissance Festival in Todd Mission. The fire was reported at about 2:30 p.m. Friday.

According to a press release from the festival, three booths were destroyed and two more were damaged. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Marlena Solomon, marketing communications manager for the festival, said TRF plans to open as scheduled for its second weekend. The release states the affected booths are near the Polish Pub area.