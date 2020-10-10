College Station Fire Department battles three unrelated blazes on Friday

The College Station Fire Department responded to two structure fires and one vehicle fire on a busy Friday, while several fire departments battled a blaze at the Texas Renaissance Festival.
Firefighters responded to BBQ 13-0 in Northgate at 5:25 a.m. after the department received multiple 911 calls reporting a visible fire, CSFD spokesperson Stuart Marrs said.
“CSFD was on scene within five minutes and called for additional fire units to bring the fire under control and check for extension into the attic space,” he wrote in a text message.
He said no injuries were reported, and the cause is still under investigation.
The fire was at the back of 13-0, but neighboring businesses Baked or Fried and Rough Draught were affected.
According to the Baked or Fried Facebook page, the electrical boxes for the business were located in the area damaged by the fire. Lee Perrone, owner of Baked or Fried, said he expected the restaurant’s Northgate location to be closed for about a month due to the damage.
Rough Draught’s Facebook page also noted the business had minor cosmetic and smoke damage and reported no one was injured in the fire. The bar, like Baked or Fried, will be closed “for the time being” due to the damage.
Baked or Fried directed people to visit their Boonville Road location, and Rough Draught encouraged people to support its sister bar, Duddley’s Draw in College Station.
At about 7:30 a.m., CSFD responded to Texas 6 at the William D. Fitch exit for a tractor-trailer that had caught fire. No one was injured, but the fire destroyed the cab of the truck. The cause of the fire was not immediately available.
The southbound lanes of Texas 6 at the Fitch exit were shut down for about two hours.
Later Friday morning, the department responded to a fire at Oak Forest Mobile Home Park on Krenek Tap Road at around 10:30 a.m. Responding units focused their efforts on two homes in the area, according to an Eagle reporter at the scene.
The reporter saw one person taken away on a stretcher, but information about the person’s injuries was not readily available.
Outside Brazos County, firefighters from Todd Mission, Plantersville Stoneham, Whitehall, Tri-County, Rolling Hills and Magnolia fire departments responded to a blaze at the Texas Renaissance Festival in Todd Mission. The fire was reported at about 2:30 p.m. Friday.
According to a press release from the festival, three booths were destroyed and two more were damaged. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Marlena Solomon, marketing communications manager for the festival, said TRF plans to open as scheduled for its second weekend. The release states the affected booths are near the Polish Pub area.
